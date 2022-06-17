Global Antidepressant Drugs Market Report to 2030 - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecasts

Dublin, June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Antidepressant Drugs Market by Product, Depressive Disorder: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global antidepressant drugs market was valued at $15,651.0 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $ 21,004.8 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.0 % from 2021 to 2030.



Depression includes a variety of mental health problems characterized by absence of positive emotion, low mood, and a range of associated cognitive, physical, emotional, and behavioral symptoms. It is a very common condition that affects 1 in every 5 Americans. There are many factors such as genetic factors, stress and brain chemistry, which leads to depression.



Increase in prevalence of depression, rise in geriatric population, and advancements in R&D activities in the pharmaceutical industry to develop innovative drugs drive the market. Moreover, increase in awareness regarding depression, increase in number of clinical trials, and rise in number of populations suffering from stress fuel growth of the antidepressant drugs market. In addition, rise in number of geriatric population drive growth of the market.

This is attributed to the fact that geriatric population is highly vulnerable to depression diseases, owing to social isolation and loneliness, which boosts demand for various antidepressant drug therapies for better health outcomes. According to the Journal of The National Academic of Science, in 2020, it was reported that around one-third of adults above the age of 65 years fell lonely and one fourth of adults above 65 years are socially isolated. In addition, according to the Journal of National Institute on Aging, in February 2022, it was reported that loneliness and social isolation are associated with higher rate of depression.



The key factors that drive growth of the market include increased depression and stress levels as in young generation as well as in older people are more prone to diseases including subsyndromal depression and other stress-related disorders. Other factors such as chronic medical conditions, crimes such as sexual abuse, femicide along other behavioral issues further lead to depression, which, in turn, creates demand for antidepressant drugs. However, lack of availability, awareness in undeveloped economies, along with patent expiration of drugs restrain the market growth.



However, poor efficacy and safety profiles of drugs, preference for non-pharmacological therapies, and increase in number of patent expiration of antidepressants that lead to weak pipeline are expected to hamper the market growth.



The global antidepressant drugs market is segmented on the basis of product, depressive disorder, and region. By product, the market is categorized into tricyclic antidepressants, selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors, serotonin norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors, monoamine oxidase inhibitors, serotonin antagonist & reuptake inhibitors, and others.



On the basis of depressive disorder, it is divided into major depressive disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder, generalized anxiety disorder, panic disorder, and others.



Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and rest of LAMEA).



Some of the major companies that operate in the global antidepressant drugs market are Alkermes Plc, AbbVie Inc., Eli Lilly And Company, GlaxoSmithKline, Inc., H. Lundbeck A/S, Merck KGAA, Pfizer Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Actavis Generics), and Takeda Pharmaceutical Limited Company.



