Dental Veneers Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product, Age Group, and End User

The growth of the dental veneers market is primarily attributed to the increasing dental disorders cases, growing consumer awareness about dental care, and rising focus on aesthetics. However, the high cost of cosmetic dental procedures hinders the growth of the market.



Dental veneers, also called porcelain veneers or dental porcelain laminates, are custom-made wafer-thin shells of tooth-colored materials intended to cover the front surface of teeth to improve the appearance.These shells are placed in front of the teeth to change their color, shape, size, or length.



The treatment for every patient is customized as per their needs.The bonding of dental veneers is done with resin cement.



The need for dental veneers is growing due to an increase in dental problems, such as discoloration, abnormalities, chipped teeth, and uneven spacing between teeth.Dental veneers are used in a range of settings, such as dental institutions, hospitals, and dental clinics, which drives the growth of the dental veneers market.



Porcelain veneers may gain a significant market share due to associated benefits, such as durable material and the ability to improve the appearance of teeth. Moreover, dental veneers do not necessitate any specific maintenance. They require simply basic oral hygiene to keep them in good shape. As a result, these variables may contribute to the market growth.



The global dental veneers market, based on type, is segmented into composite material, dental porcelain, and others.The composite material segment held the largest share of the market in 2021.



However, the dental porcelain segment is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.4% in the market during the forecast period. The composite resin veneers are a porcelain alternative derived from translucent resin and accurately sculpted and hardened by the dentist in a single appointment. They are used to correct discolored, gapped, crooked, or misshapen teeth. The veneers are placed over the imperfect teeth and given the appearance of straight, white, and radiant teeth. There are three types of composite material veneers—direct composite veneers, indirect composite veneers, and prefabricated veneers. A few of the major causes of teeth discoloration are smoking, poor dental hygiene, and aging. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), smoking costs the US hundreds of billions of dollars every year. Furthermore, in 2020, 12.5% of adults (around 30.8 million people) in the US smoked cigarettes, out of which 14.1% were men and 11% were women. These factors fuel the market growth for the composite material segment.



Based on age range, the global dental veneers market is bifurcated into child and adult.Based on end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, dental clinics, and others.



The dental clinics segment held the largest share of the market in 2021 due to the increasing number of dental clinics facilities across the world. According to the CDC, in 2020, around 63.0% of adults aged 18 and above visited the dental clinics. These are a few factors fostering the dental veneers market for the dental clinics segment.



A few of the major primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the dental veneers market are the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Canadian Dental Association, American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry, Occupational Safety and Health Administration, and World Health Organization.

