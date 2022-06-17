BlackRock® Canada Announces June Cash Distributions for the iShares® ETFs

Listing: TSX (Toronto Stock Exchange) Symbol: CBH, CBO, CDZ, CEW, CGR, CHB, CIF, CLF, CLG, CMR, COW, CPD, CSD, CUD, CVD, CWW, CYH, FIE, GBAL, GCNS, GEQT, GGRO, XAGG, XAGG.U, XAGH, XAW, XAW.U, XBAL, XBB, XBM, XCB, XCBG, XCBU, XCBU.U, XCD, XCG, XCH, XCLN, XCLR, XCNS, XCS, XCSR, XCV, XDG, XDG.U, XDGH, XDIV, XDLR, XDNA, XDSR, XDU, XDU.U, XDUH, XDV, XEB, XEC, XEC.U, XEF, XEF.U, XEG, XEH, XEI, XEM, XEN, XEQT, XESG, XEU, XEXP, XFA, XFC, XFF, XFH, XFI, XFN, XFR, XFS, XFS.U, XGB, XGD, XGI, XGRO, XHAK, XHB, XHC, XHD, XHU, XHY, XIC, XID, XIG, XIGS, XIN, XINC, XIT, XLB, XMA, XMC, XMC.U, XMD, XMH, XMI, XML, XMM, XMS, XMTM, XMU, XMU.U, XMV, XMW, XMY, XPF, XQB, XQLT, XQQ, XRB, XRE, XSAB, XSB, XSC, XSE, XSEA, XSEM, XSH, XSHG, XSHU, XSHU.U, XSI, XSMC, XSMH, XSP, XSQ, XST, XSTB, XSTH, XSTP, XSTP.U, XSU, XSUS, XTR, XUH, XULR, XUS, XUS.U, XUSR, XUT, XUU, XUU.U, XVLU, XWD Listing: NEO (NEO Exchange Inc.) Symbol: CIE, CJP, CLU, CLU.C, CRQ, CWO, XGGB

TORONTO, June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the June 2022 cash distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the TSX or NEO which pay on a monthly, quarterly, or semi-annual basis. Unitholders of record of a fund on June 27, 2022 will receive cash distributions payable in respect of that fund on June 30, 2022.



Details regarding the “per unit” distribution amounts are as follows:

Fund Name Fund

Ticker Cash Distribution

Per Unit ($) iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBH 0.044 iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBO 0.037 iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF CDZ 0.090 iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETF CEW 0.043 iShares Global Real Estate Index ETF CGR 0.239 iShares U.S. High Yield Fixed Income Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CHB 0.074 iShares International Fundamental Index ETF CIE 0.339 iShares Global Infrastructure Index ETF CIF 0.372 iShares Japan Fundamental Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CJP 0.182 iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLF 0.028 iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLG 0.036 iShares US Fundamental Index ETF CLU 0.148 iShares US Fundamental Index ETF CLU.C 0.206 iShares Global Agriculture Index ETF COW 1.012 iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF CPD 0.048 iShares Canadian Fundamental Index ETF CRQ 0.156 iShares Short Duration High Income ETF (CAD-Hedged) CSD 0.067 iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CUD 0.088 iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF CVD 0.069 iShares Emerging Markets Fundamental Index ETF CWO 0.937 iShares Global Water Index ETF CWW 0.120 iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CYH 0.073 iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF FIE 0.040 iShares ESG Balanced ETF Portfolio GBAL 0.253 iShares ESG Conservative Balanced ETF Portfolio GCNS 0.236 iShares ESG Equity ETF Portfolio GEQT 0.295 iShares ESG Growth ETF Portfolio GGRO 0.267 iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF XAGG 0.042 iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF(1) XAGG.U 0.033 iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XAGH 0.035 iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETF XAW 0.277 iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETF(1) XAW.U 0.214 iShares Core Balanced ETF Portfolio XBAL 0.181 iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF XBB 0.066 iShares S&P/TSX Global Base Metals Index ETF XBM 0.422 iShares Core Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XCB 0.055 iShares ESG Advanced Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XCBG 0.088 iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF XCBU 0.064 iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1) XCBU.U 0.051 iShares S&P Global Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XCD 0.119 iShares Canadian Growth Index ETF XCG 0.207 iShares China Index ETF XCH 0.067 iShares Global Clean Energy Index ETF XCLN 0.173 iShares ESG MSCI Canada Leaders Index ETF XCLR 0.185 iShares Core Conservative Balanced ETF Portfolio XCNS 0.145 iShares S&P/TSX SmallCap Index ETF XCS 0.110 iShares ESG Advanced MSCI Canada Index ETF XCSR 0.376 iShares Canadian Value Index ETF XCV 0.271 iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF XDG 0.065 iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF(1) XDG.U 0.051 iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDGH 0.048 iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETF XDIV 0.084 iShares ESG MSCI EAFE Leaders Index ETF XDLR 0.636 iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare Index ETF XDNA 0.067 iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF XDSR 0.778 iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF XDU 0.046 iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF(1) XDU.U 0.036 iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDUH 0.046 iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF XDV 0.093 iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XEB 0.055 iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index ETF XEC 0.232 iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index ETF(1) XEC.U 0.180 iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF XEF 0.552 iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF(1) XEF.U 0.427 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF XEG 0.107 iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XEH 0.531 iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF XEI 0.083 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF XEM 0.201 iShares Jantzi Social Index ETF XEN 0.211 iShares Core Equity ETF Portfolio XEQT 0.190 iShares ESG Aware MSCI Canada Index ETF XESG 0.178 iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF XEU 0.463 iShares Exponential Technologies Index ETF XEXP 0.040 iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XFA 0.098 iShares MSCI Multifactor Canada Index ETF XFC 0.166 iShares MSCI Multifactor EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XFF 0.508 iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XFH 0.476 iShares MSCI Multifactor EAFE Index ETF XFI 0.433 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETF XFN 0.131 iShares Floating Rate Index ETF XFR 0.016 iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF XFS 0.100 iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF(1) XFS.U 0.077 iShares Core Canadian Government Bond Index ETF XGB 0.041 iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF XGD 0.142 iShares Global Government Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XGGB 0.025 iShares S&P Global Industrials Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XGI 0.310 iShares Core Growth ETF Portfolio XGRO 0.175 iShares Cybersecurity and Tech Index ETF XHAK 0.000 iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF XHB 0.062 iShares Global Healthcare Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHC 0.299 iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHD 0.076 iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF XHU 0.051 iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHY 0.072 iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF XIC 0.238 iShares India Index ETF XID 0.000 iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIG 0.046 iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIGS 0.038 iShares MSCI EAFE® Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIN 0.518 iShares Core Income Balanced ETF Portfolio XINC 0.132 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Information Technology Index ETF XIT 0.000 iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETF XLB 0.063 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Materials Index ETF XMA 0.091 iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF XMC 0.120 iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF(1) XMC.U 0.093 iShares S&P/TSX Completion Index ETF XMD 0.165 iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XMH 0.115 iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF XMI 0.424 iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XML 0.316 iShares MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets Index ETF XMM 0.084 iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XMS 0.094 iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor Index ETF XMTM 0.040 iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF XMU 0.191 iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF(1) XMU.U 0.148 iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF XMV 0.239 iShares MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETF XMW 0.273 iShares MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XMY 0.170 iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XPF 0.062 iShares High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF XQB 0.041 iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor Index ETF XQLT 0.063 iShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XQQ 0.165 iShares Canadian Real Return Bond Index ETF XRB 0.216 iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF XRE 0.054 iShares ESG Aware Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF XSAB 0.040 iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSB 0.047 iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSC 0.047 iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSE 0.034 iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE Index ETF XSEA 0.390 iShares ESG Aware MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF XSEM 0.127 iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond Index ETF XSH 0.043 iShares ESG Advanced 1-5 Year Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XSHG 0.082 iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF XSHU 0.043 iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1) XSHU.U 0.034 iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSI 0.050 iShares S&P U.S. Small-Cap Index ETF XSMC 0.085 iShares S&P U.S. Small-Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSMH 0.094 iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSP 0.233 iShares Short Term High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF XSQ 0.032 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Consumer Staples Index ETF XST 0.186 iShares ESG Aware Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSTB 0.030 iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSTH 0.410 iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF XSTP 0.408 iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF(1) XSTP.U 0.316 iShares U.S. Small Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSU 0.148 iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Index ETF XSUS 0.079 iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETF XTR 0.040 iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XUH 0.086 iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders Index ETF XULR 0.113 iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF XUS 0.343 iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF(1) XUS.U 0.266 iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA Index ETF XUSR 0.131 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETF XUT 0.083 iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF XUU 0.095 iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF(1) XUU.U 0.074 iShares MSCI USA Value Factor Index ETF XVLU 0.126 iShares MSCI World Index ETF XWD 0.514

(1) Distribution per unit amounts are in U.S. dollars for XAGG.U, XAW.U, XCBU.U, XDG.U, XDU.U, XEC.U, XEF.U, XFS.U, XMC.U, XMU.U, XSHU.U, XSTP.U, XUS.U, XUU.U

Estimated June Cash Distributions for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF

The June cash distributions per unit for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF are estimated to be as follows:

Fund Name Fund

Ticker Estimated Cash

Distribution Per Unit ($) iShares Premium Money Market ETF CMR 0.045

BlackRock Canada expects to issue a press release on or about June 24, 2022, which will provide the final amounts for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF.

Further information on the iShares Funds can be found at http://www.blackrock.com/ca .

About BlackRock

BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate | Twitter: @BlackRockCA

About iShares ETFs

iShares unlocks opportunity across markets to meet the evolving needs of investors. With more than twenty years of experience, a global line-up of 900+ exchange traded funds (ETFs) and US$3.15 trillion in assets under management as of March 31, 2022, iShares continues to drive progress for the financial industry. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock.

iShares® ETFs are managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in iShares ETFs. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. The funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.