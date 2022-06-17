BlackRock® Canada Announces June Cash Distributions for the iShares® ETFs

TORONTO, June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the June 2022 cash distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the TSX or NEO which pay on a monthly, quarterly, or semi-annual basis. Unitholders of record of a fund on June 27, 2022 will receive cash distributions payable in respect of that fund on June 30, 2022.

Details regarding the “per unit” distribution amounts are as follows:

Fund NameFund
Ticker		Cash Distribution
Per Unit ($)
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETFCBH0.044
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETFCBO0.037
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETFCDZ0.090
iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETFCEW0.043
iShares Global Real Estate Index ETFCGR0.239
iShares U.S. High Yield Fixed Income Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)CHB0.074
iShares International Fundamental Index ETFCIE0.339
iShares Global Infrastructure Index ETFCIF0.372
iShares Japan Fundamental Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)CJP0.182
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETFCLF0.028
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETFCLG0.036
iShares US Fundamental Index ETFCLU0.148
iShares US Fundamental Index ETFCLU.C0.206
iShares Global Agriculture Index ETFCOW1.012
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETFCPD0.048
iShares Canadian Fundamental Index ETFCRQ0.156
iShares Short Duration High Income ETF (CAD-Hedged)CSD0.067
iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)CUD0.088
iShares Convertible Bond Index ETFCVD0.069
iShares Emerging Markets Fundamental Index ETFCWO0.937
iShares Global Water Index ETFCWW0.120
iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)CYH0.073
iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETFFIE0.040
iShares ESG Balanced ETF PortfolioGBAL0.253
iShares ESG Conservative Balanced ETF PortfolioGCNS0.236
iShares ESG Equity ETF PortfolioGEQT0.295
iShares ESG Growth ETF PortfolioGGRO0.267
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETFXAGG0.042
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF(1)XAGG.U0.033
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XAGH0.035
iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETFXAW0.277
iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETF(1)XAW.U0.214
iShares Core Balanced ETF PortfolioXBAL0.181
iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETFXBB0.066
iShares S&P/TSX Global Base Metals Index ETFXBM0.422
iShares Core Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETFXCB0.055
iShares ESG Advanced Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETFXCBG0.088
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETFXCBU0.064
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1)XCBU.U0.051
iShares S&P Global Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XCD0.119
iShares Canadian Growth Index ETFXCG0.207
iShares China Index ETFXCH0.067
iShares Global Clean Energy Index ETFXCLN0.173
iShares ESG MSCI Canada Leaders Index ETFXCLR0.185
iShares Core Conservative Balanced ETF PortfolioXCNS0.145
iShares S&P/TSX SmallCap Index ETFXCS0.110
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI Canada Index ETFXCSR0.376
iShares Canadian Value Index ETFXCV0.271
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETFXDG0.065
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF(1)XDG.U0.051
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XDGH0.048
iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETFXDIV0.084
iShares ESG MSCI EAFE Leaders Index ETFXDLR0.636
iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare Index ETFXDNA0.067
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETFXDSR0.778
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETFXDU0.046
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF(1)XDU.U0.036
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XDUH0.046
iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETFXDV0.093
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XEB0.055
iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index ETFXEC0.232
iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index ETF(1)XEC.U0.180
iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETFXEF0.552
iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF(1)XEF.U0.427
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETFXEG0.107
iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XEH0.531
iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETFXEI0.083
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETFXEM0.201
iShares Jantzi Social Index ETFXEN0.211
iShares Core Equity ETF PortfolioXEQT0.190
iShares ESG Aware MSCI Canada Index ETFXESG0.178
iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETFXEU0.463
iShares Exponential Technologies Index ETFXEXP0.040
iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XFA0.098
iShares MSCI Multifactor Canada Index ETFXFC0.166
iShares MSCI Multifactor EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XFF0.508
iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XFH0.476
iShares MSCI Multifactor EAFE Index ETFXFI0.433
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETFXFN0.131
iShares Floating Rate Index ETFXFR0.016
iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETFXFS0.100
iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF(1)XFS.U0.077
iShares Core Canadian Government Bond Index ETFXGB0.041
iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETFXGD0.142
iShares Global Government Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XGGB0.025
iShares S&P Global Industrials Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XGI0.310
iShares Core Growth ETF PortfolioXGRO0.175
iShares Cybersecurity and Tech Index ETFXHAK0.000
iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETFXHB0.062
iShares Global Healthcare Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XHC0.299
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XHD0.076
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETFXHU0.051
iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XHY0.072
iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETFXIC0.238
iShares India Index ETFXID0.000
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XIG0.046
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XIGS0.038
iShares MSCI EAFE® Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XIN0.518
iShares Core Income Balanced ETF PortfolioXINC0.132
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Information Technology Index ETFXIT0.000
iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETFXLB0.063
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Materials Index ETFXMA0.091
iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETFXMC0.120
iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF(1)XMC.U0.093
iShares S&P/TSX Completion Index ETFXMD0.165
iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XMH0.115
iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETFXMI0.424
iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XML0.316
iShares MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets Index ETFXMM0.084
iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XMS0.094
iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor Index ETFXMTM0.040
iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETFXMU0.191
iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF(1)XMU.U0.148
iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETFXMV0.239
iShares MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETFXMW0.273
iShares MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XMY0.170
iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XPF0.062
iShares High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETFXQB0.041
iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor Index ETFXQLT0.063
iShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XQQ0.165
iShares Canadian Real Return Bond Index ETFXRB0.216
iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETFXRE0.054
iShares ESG Aware Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETFXSAB0.040
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETFXSB0.047
iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETFXSC0.047
iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETFXSE0.034
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE Index ETFXSEA0.390
iShares ESG Aware MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETFXSEM0.127
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond Index ETFXSH0.043
iShares ESG Advanced 1-5 Year Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETFXSHG0.082
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETFXSHU0.043
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1)XSHU.U0.034
iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETFXSI0.050
iShares S&P U.S. Small-Cap Index ETFXSMC0.085
iShares S&P U.S. Small-Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XSMH0.094
iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XSP0.233
iShares Short Term High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETFXSQ0.032
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Consumer Staples Index ETFXST0.186
iShares ESG Aware Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETFXSTB0.030
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XSTH0.410
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETFXSTP0.408
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF(1)XSTP.U0.316
iShares U.S. Small Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XSU0.148
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Index ETFXSUS0.079
iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETFXTR0.040
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XUH0.086
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders Index ETFXULR0.113
iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETFXUS0.343
iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF(1)XUS.U0.266
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA Index ETFXUSR0.131
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETFXUT0.083
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETFXUU0.095
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF(1)XUU.U0.074
iShares MSCI USA Value Factor Index ETFXVLU0.126
iShares MSCI World Index ETFXWD0.514

(1) Distribution per unit amounts are in U.S. dollars for XAGG.U, XAW.U, XCBU.U, XDG.U, XDU.U, XEC.U, XEF.U, XFS.U, XMC.U, XMU.U, XSHU.U, XSTP.U, XUS.U, XUU.U

Estimated June Cash Distributions for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF

The June cash distributions per unit for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF are estimated to be as follows:

Fund NameFund
Ticker		Estimated Cash
Distribution Per Unit ($)
iShares Premium Money Market ETFCMR0.045

BlackRock Canada expects to issue a press release on or about June 24, 2022, which will provide the final amounts for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF.

Further information on the iShares Funds can be found at http://www.blackrock.com/ca.

