DZS Chief Strategy Officer to Moderate Panel on $42B Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment (BEAD) Program at TIA Virtual Member Meeting and Global Conference 2022

DALLAS, June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DZS (Nasdaq: DZSI), a global leader in access networking infrastructure, service assurance and consumer experience software solutions, today announced that Chief Strategy Officer Geoff Burke will moderate “Panel Discussion 2: Rolling out the $42B BEAD Program” at the Telecommunications Industry Association (TIA) Virtual Member Meeting and Global Conference 2022 taking place on June 21 and June 22, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. CST. TIA Virtual Member Meeting and Global Conference 2022 will feature many of the most respected and renowned leaders in the telecommunications field gathering together to share insights on the most critical technology and policy issues and opportunities facing the industry today. The panel will provide a wide array of perspectives across the broadband industry, with participants including Tony Thomas, President and Chief Executive Officer of Windstream, John Greene, Chief Executive Officer of New Lisbon Holdings, Inc., and Larry Thompson, Chief Executive Officer of Vantage Point Solutions.



“TIA’s global conference brings together some of the most brilliant and innovative thinkers and doers in our industry,” said Mr. Burke. “This year, the $42B BEAD program is on top of everyone’s mind, representing the largest program that aims to close the digital divide. With a panel that consists of national service providers, local service providers, and a professional services firm that is counseling hundreds of potential awardees, we'll be getting a full view of the challenges and opportunities that BEAD will offer, and strategies for success.”

TIA sessions on June 21 are open only to TIA members and participants, while sessions on June 22 are open to all members of the industry. Keynote speakers of the conference are Alan Davidson, Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Communications and Information and NTIA Administrator, Chris Samba, EVP of Network Operations and Engineering of AT&T and Doreen Bogdan, Director of the Telecommunication Development Bureau of the International Telecommunication Union.

A recognized industry visionary, Mr. Burke joined DZS in April 2020. Prior to DZS, he has led a wide range of industry initiatives, acquisitions and partnerships in his leadership roles at DZS, Broadband Forum, Calix and Motorola, KPMG and Oracle.

DZS President and CEO Charlie Vogt sits on TIA’s board of directors and is proud to contribute his executive expertise as well as help to shape the future of telecommunications.

“TIA and its members are ready to truly address the key challenges facing our industry,” Mr. Vogt said. “The world is more connected than ever as we face the early innings of a once-in-a-generation, decade-long, industry upgrade super cycle to multi-gigabit, fiber-based broadband services and to 5G/6G that are under pinned by unprecedented government investment globally. We have a vital role to play and critical issues to solve as the landscape continues to evolve and service providers are transformed into ‘utility-like’ experience providers vital to everyday life. This year’s conference will undoubtedly bring together the game-changers needed to lead this global charge.”

DZS Inc. (NSDQ: DZSI) is a global leader in access networking infrastructure, service assurance and consumer experience software solutions.

