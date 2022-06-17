THE CITY OF CORAL GABLES AND THE BILTMORE ARE PLEASED TO ANNOUNCE THE RETURN OF THE SPECTACULAR 4th OF JULY FIREWORKS CELEBRATION AT THE ICONIC BILTMORE HOTEL

Coral Gables, FL, June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Biltmore Hotel, a national historic landmark located in the heart of Coral Gables, together with The City of Coral Gables announces that after a two-year hiatus, the spectacular 4th of July fireworks extravaganza is back at the iconic hotel. The famed resort will be hosting an evening of food, fireworks, and fun for the whole family to enjoy.

Whether you’re looking for a fun casual evening on the golf course lawn, enjoying a concert, watching the best fireworks show in South Florida or looking for a more indulgent Stars and Stripes Barbecue Dinner, the Biltmore hotel is the perfect place to take the entire family this 4th of July.

Families everywhere are invited to celebrate Independence Day at the Iconic Biltmore Hotel as access to the golf course lawn is free open to the public; there will be food trucks and live entertainment as well. The grounds are open for all at 5 p.m., with a concert beginning at 7 p.m. and fireworks will light up the night sky at 9 p.m.

For an upscale experience and a front row view of the most exciting fireworks display in South Florida, the Stars and Stripes Barbeque Dinner starts at 5 p.m. with an open bar in the hotel’s ballroom and courtyard overlooking Fontana as well as the expansive Biltmore golf course. The sweet and savory barbeque dinner will be served at 6 p.m., with a salad bar, grill station and desserts. Tickets are now on sale: $205 for adults, $155 for Ages 13-20, and $100 for children 3-12 years of age.

Reservations are required in advance. Tickets can be purchased here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/stars-and-stripes-bbq-dinner-with-4th-of-july-firework-show-tickets-355312638667

The Biltmore’s golf or fitness members, must provide membership number to receive the necessary promotional code to obtain their discount. Each code can be used to purchase up to four tickets. Written cancellations must be received 72 hours prior to the event to receive a full refund.

For more information about this event, please visit www.BiltmoreHotel.com/July4th or call 877.683.3559

Attachment