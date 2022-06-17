New Single From Dylan Bloom: My Old Man

OMAHA, Neb., June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just in time for Father's Day, there is a new single and music video by Country Artist Dylan Bloom entitled "My Old Man." The song is a universal message about how fathers support and encourage their sons all throughout life's challenges. About the track, Bloom said, "Me and two buddies were sitting around a fire talking about the state of the world and how dads are as important now as ever and, before we knew it, we were writing a song about our dads." From North Bend, Nebraska, Dylan Bloom is a Nashville recording artist who has toured the Midwest for a decade. He records on Mytty City Records and is sponsored by Truck Center Companies in Omaha. Truck Center Companies is one of the largest Freightliner and Western Star dealers in the midwest with locations across Nebraska, Kansas, Iowa, and Minnesota.

Bloom says, "Heartland Country is what I'm all about and I hope this song resonates with everyone for Father's Day and well beyond." My Old Man is out Friday, June 17 on all streaming services. Follow Dylan Bloom on social media.

