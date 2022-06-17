The Vita Coco Company Announces CFO Transition

NEW YORK, June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: COCO) (“Vita Coco” or the “Company”), a leading high-growth platform of better-for-you beverage brands, today announced that CFO Kevin Benmoussa will depart the company later this year in order to pursue an expanded finance and executive role outside of the beverage industry. It is expected that Benmoussa will remain at The Vita Coco Company until August 31st to fully complete second quarter reporting activity. The Company will conduct a formal search for Benmoussa’s replacement.



“Kevin has been an outstanding leader at our company who has guided us through a period of strong growth despite the challenges of a global pandemic,” said Mike Kirban, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of The Vita Coco Company. “Beyond benefiting from his expertise in the beverage industry, Kevin is a great colleague and friend. I am lucky to have had him by my side since 2018, and I am especially proud of his work to support The Vita Coco Company’s IPO in 2021.”

Kevin Benmoussa joined The Vita Coco Company in 2018. During his tenure, Benmoussa was responsible for expanding the company’s accounting, financial planning, legal, human resources and IT departments in anticipation of The Vita Coco Company’s initial public offering, which occurred in October 2021.

ABOUT THE VITA COCO COMPANY

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. was co-founded in 2004 by Michael Kirban and Ira Liran. Pioneers in the functional beverage category, The Vita Coco Company’s brands include the leading coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink, Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever; and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. With its ability to harness the power of people and plants, and balance purpose and profit, The Vita Coco Company has created a modern beverage platform built for current and future generations.

CONTACTS

Investor:

John Mills

646-277-1254

investors@thevitacococompany.com

Media:

Tim Biba

203-428-3222

tbiba@soleburytrout.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS