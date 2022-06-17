Dream Finders Homes Releases Investor Relations Presentation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (the “Company”, “Dream Finders” or “DFH”) (NASDAQ: DFH), one of the nation’s fastest-growing companies, announced today the release of its investor presentation accessible directly here or via the Company’s Investor Relations Website at https://investors.dreamfindershomes.com/news-events/events-and-presentations.



Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ: DFH) is based in Jacksonville, FL, and is one of the nation’s fastest-growing companies, with industry-leading returns on shareholders’ equity. Dream Finders Homes builds single-family homes in Florida, Texas, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, Virginia, Maryland, and the DC Metro area. Through its mortgage and title joint ventures, DFH also provides mortgage financing and title services to its homebuyers. Dream Finders Homes achieves its industry-leading growth and returns by maintaining an asset-light homebuilding model. For more information, please visit www.dreamfindershomes.com.

