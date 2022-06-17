Insights on the Protein Detection & Quantification Global Market to 2027 - by Product, Technology, Application, End-user and Region

Dublin, June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Protein Detection & Quantification Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global protein detection & quantification market reached a value of US$ 2.25 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 4.05 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 9.60% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Protein detection and quantification refer to methods that are generally adopted by scientific experts in order to determine the total protein content and its characteristics. It helps to develop a comparison between two distinctive protein samples, measure enzyme kinetics, and verify the success of the lysis step. Some of the commonly used techniques for protein detection and quantification include enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), mass spectrometry, western blot analysis and nanoparticles and nanopore-based methods. As a result, it is extensively utilized across academic institutions, research organizations, and biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies for research studies and clinical diagnosis.



Protein Detection & Quantification Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by significant growth in the pharmaceutical industry. Along with this, various technological advancements in biotechnology are acting as major growth-inducing factors. For instance, the widespread adoption of infrared spectroscopy and immunoassay techniques that assist experts in attaining accurate results is expected to impact the market growth favorably.

Moreover, increasing investments by private and public agencies to conduct extensive research and development (R&D) in the field of proteomics is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market across the globe. Furthermore, the rising prevalence of chronic illnesses that have propelled the need to diagnose diseases at a molecular level in order to develop therapeutic treatments is providing a boost to the market growth on the global level. Other factors, including the increasing investments to upgrade the existing healthcare infrastructure and continuous improvements in the genomics industry, are also projected to drive the market growth.



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global protein detection & quantification market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on product, technology, application and end user.



Breakup by Product:

Kits and Reagents/Consumables

Instruments

Services

Breakup by Technology:

Colorimetric Assays

Immunological Methods

Chromatography

Mass Spectrometry

Spectroscopy Instruments

Others

Breakup by Application:

Drug Discovery and Development

Clinical Diagnosis

Others

Breakup by End User:

Academic Research Institutes

Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies

Contract Research Organization

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Danaher Corporation, General Electric Company, Inanovate Inc., Merck KGaA, PerkinElmer Inc., RayBiotech Life Inc., Shimadzu Corporation and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How has the global protein detection & quantification market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global protein detection & quantification market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global protein detection & quantification market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Protein Detection & Quantification Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product

6.1 Kits and Reagents/Consumables

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Instruments

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Technology

7.1 Colorimetric Assays

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Immunological Methods

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Chromatography

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Mass Spectrometry

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Spectroscopy Instruments

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast

7.6 Others

7.6.1 Market Trends

7.6.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Drug Discovery and Development

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Clinical Diagnosis

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Others

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by End User

9.1 Academic Research Institutes

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Contract Research Organization

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Others

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region

11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Agilent Technologies Inc.

15.3.1.1 Company Overview

15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.1.3 Financials

15.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.2 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

15.3.2.1 Company Overview

15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.2.3 Financials

15.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.3 Danaher Corporation

15.3.3.1 Company Overview

15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.3.3 Financials

15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.4 General Electric Company

15.3.4.1 Company Overview

15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.4.3 Financials

15.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.5 Inanovate Inc.

15.3.5.1 Company Overview

15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.6 Merck KGaA

15.3.6.1 Company Overview

15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.6.3 Financials

15.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.7 PerkinElmer Inc.

15.3.7.1 Company Overview

15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.7.3 Financials

15.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.8 RayBiotech Life Inc.

15.3.8.1 Company Overview

15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.9 Shimadzu Corporation

15.3.9.1 Company Overview

15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.9.3 Financials

15.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.10 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

15.3.10.1 Company Overview

15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.10.3 Financials

15.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

