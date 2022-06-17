Black Dragon NFT’s (BDGR) signed a new distribution deal

DALLAS, TX, June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Dragon Resource Companies, Inc. (OTC Pink: BDGR) ("The Company”) Is proud to announce a signed distribution deal with Curios Corporation

“Black Dragon Resource Companies, and Curios Corp signed a distribution contract that will expand the NFT’s distribution and will allow BDGR to leverage the Curios NFT Marketplace to establish a venue for all Black Dragon Art Pieces and Inventories through the Legacy Art Group’s License.” Black Dragon CTO/JS

https://nft.blackdracos.com

The Curios’ NFT platform provides the front-end branding, fiat on ramp as well as accepting many forms of cryptocurrency. Currently, the site is live and featuring the Michelangelo di Lodovico Buonarroti Simoni collection as well as the Redemption NFTs for access to Black Dragon properties, Further, through the purchase of the NFTs there are several redemption NFTs available for various benefits.

All redemption benefits include discounts in the associated marketplaces, virtual museums, access to affiliate properties, and all Events. This implementation allows creation of NFTs on the Polygon network, decreasing the cost for NFT creation and gas fees regarding future sales.

The phase two implementation is white-label branding, ERC20 Integration, specifically including the BDGR$ token on the Polygon network enabling purchase of services and products.

The marketplace can be accessed at https://nft.blackdracos.com

“Our company, Black Dragon (BDGR) is on a cutting edge of the technology and will usher in new and dynamic platforms to facilitate easy and fast electronic transaction platforms, encrypted and based on proven Blockchain technologies. Creating a tremendous excitement, ease of use and tremendous shareholder and investor values. This collection of Renaissance Art, is a great way for BDGR to enter this new commercial marketing platform that utilizes everything from immersive virtual reality and Metaverse experience paving a pathway to a new 360 degree Art Buying, selling and collecting experience!” Explained Edward Vakser, Black Dragon CEO.

In recent news: BDGR announced the start of Black Dracos Tokens trading on the Dex-Trade platform.

Black Dragon Resources, (BDGR) has successfully launched its cryptocurrency tokens to trade on the Dex -Trade trading platform: https://dex-trade.com/refcode/un30z1

“In line with our target to expand our trading relationships, we are happy to add Dex-Trade.com as our second platform www.bilaxy.com to serve our shareholders and investors community. This trading pair will be BDGR/USDT which will allow arbitrage opportunities to add to the current liquidity. We intend to add pairs in Bitcoin, Ethereum and Matic in coming quarters." explained Mr.Vakser, Chairman/CEO

About BDGR:

Black Dragon Resource Companies, Inc. is a distributor of rare art via blockchain-based technologies, or NFT (Non-Fungible Token). The Company is proud to possess exclusive ownership and distribution rights of the world’s most exclusive art from the most famous artists dating back to the renaissance period and the platform to share ownership of individual arts via blockchain-based technology. The goal of the company is to share rare and exclusive art with more people to inspire humanity to greater achievement, by expanding ownership potential. Art’s valued only if people can see it, possess it, own it.

Forward-Looking Statements:

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.

Safe Harbor Statement:

This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Certain statements set forth in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain the words "estimate", "project", "intend", "forecast", "anticipate", "plan", "planning", "expect", "believe", "will likely", "should", "could", "would", "may" or words or expressions of similar meaning. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results and financial position to differ materially from those included within the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including those relating to the Company's ability to grow its business. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. The potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company's limited operating history, the limited financial resources, and domestic or global economic conditions -- activities of competitors and the presence of new or additional competition and conditions of equity markets.

