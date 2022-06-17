Hepsor Marupe SIA, subsidiary of Hepsor AS, signed 7 m€ loan agreement to finance the construction of development project

English Estonian

Hepsor Marupe SIA, a subsidiary of Hepsor AS in Latvia, signed a 7 million euro loan agreement with Bigbank AS Latvian affiliate on 16 June 2022. The purpose of the three-year loan is to finance the construction of development project in Marupe, Riga area. The construction of four buildings with 92 A energy class apartments began in April 2022 and is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2023. A total of 43 booking agreements and contracts under law of obligation have been signed.

This year Balozu 9 residential development project of 18 apartments was completed. As at today 17 real right contracts have been signed. The construction of Kuldigas Parks project of two buildings with 116 apartments began in the third quarter 2021 and is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2023. A total of 45 booking agreements and contracts under law of obligation have been signed.

Additional information:

More information about Marupes Darzs project can be found at https://hepsor.lv/marupesdarzs/en/ .

Anneli Simm

Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +372 5615 7170

e-mail: anneli@hepsor.ee