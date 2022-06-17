Nigeria and Arsenal Football Club Legend Nwankwo Kanu Signs for Sportsbet.io

TALLINN, Estonia, June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Football icon Nwankwo Kanu has signed as a Global Ambassador for Sportsbet.io, as the leading global favorite crypto-led sports betting site adds another superstar to its team.

King Kanu, affectionately known as Papilo to his millions of fans, won Olympic Gold with the Super Eagles as well as lifting the Champions League with Ajax and the Premier League with Arsenal during a memorable career.

Nwankwo Kanu, Global Ambassador for Sportsbet.io, stated that:

"Signing for Sportsbet.io was the perfect opportunity to join the crypto revolution. I've already seen how crypto can be a force for good in our world, with the Kanu Heart Foundation receiving significant Bitcoin donations. I'll be working closely with the team at Sportsbet.io to help spread the word."

Kanu will now represent Sportsbet.io as Global Ambassador after signing a four-year deal, where he will feature across a range of promotions and special activities.

Albert Climent, Head of Africa at Sportsbet.io, said:

"Nwankwo Kanu needs no introduction, he's a true football legend and it's an absolute honor to see him join Team Sportsbet.io. More people around the world are learning that the best way to bet is with crypto. Keep posted for some very special promotions involving Kanu and our other fantastic ambassadors."

Last month, Sportsbet.io hosted a special 'Ahead of the Game' event in Lagos, Nigeria, where more than 400 people, including Kanu, watched Arsenal take on Manchester United in the Premier League. As part of a 1 BTC giveaway at the event, a 250mBTC donation was made to the Kanu Heart Foundation.

Kanu joins a strong team of Sportsbet.io Global Ambassadors, including a hat-trick of hip-hop legends: King Kaka, Tekno Miles, and Cassper Nyovest.

About Sportsbet.io

Founded in 2016 as part of Yolo Group, Sportsbet.io is the leading Bitcoin sportsbook. Sportsbet.io has redefined the online betting space by combining cutting-edge technology with cryptocurrency expertise and a passion for offering its players the ultimate fun, fast, and fair gaming experience.

Principal sponsors of the English Premier League team, Southampton FC, and official betting partner of Arsenal FC, Sportsbet.io provide an expansive range of betting action across all major sports and eSports, offering players more than 350,000 pre-match events per year and comprehensive in-play content.

As the first crypto sportsbook to introduce streaming across all major sports, as well as a cash-out function, Sportsbet.io is recognized as a leader in both online sports betting and within the crypto community.

Sportsbet.io prides itself on its secure and trustworthy betting service, with withdrawal times of around 1.5 minutes among the fastest in the industry.

For more information about Sportsbet.io, please visit https://sportsbet.io

Sportsbet.io Socials

Website | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

Media Contact Details

Contact Name: Claudia

Contact Email: press@yolo.com

Sportsbet.io is the source of this content. This Press Release is for informational purposes only. The information does not constitute investment advice or an offer to invest.

Related Images











Image 1: Kanu









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment