Eventa LLC Welcomes Michelle Harrison as Director of Business

LIVINGSTON, Tenn., June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eventa LLC, leading experts in post-acute respiratory care, complex airway care, long-term ventilation and liberation, welcomes Michelle Harrison to its team as Director of Business Development. Michelle comes to Eventa with over 20 years of experience in the post-acute care space. She is extremely knowledgeable in mechanical ventilation devices, long-term care, and home respiratory care. Her early career included various roles with Lincare, a national respiratory DME. She is familiar with all aspects of the industry ranging from billing, acquisitions, and DME branch management. Immediately prior to joining Eventa, she served as National Accounts Manager for Ventec Life Systems during the COVID pandemic.

Eventa's CEO Gene Gantt, stated, "We are excited at the depth of expertise and knowledge of both the long-term care and home care markets that Michelle brings to our organization."

During her career with Lincare DME, she earned national awards by expanding locations, and then went on to launch a national respiratory DME and staffing program focused on the skilled nursing home market.

While at Ventec, she participated in the unprecedented spin-up of the company's rapid production of VOCSN ventilators in partnership with GM under the defense production act, as well as serving customers nationally during the pandemic.

Scott Gantt, Eventa's COO, stated, "Michelle shares our company's passion with regard to patient advocacy and supporting advancements within the respiratory and ventilation industry. We believe she is a perfect fit to lead our business development as we branch out to new markets and build relationships with states, payers, and providers."

About

Eventa develops value-based respiratory programs for states and payers. Services range from policy consulting to population outcomes management to complex respiratory care skilled nursing facility incentivized payment models.

Media Contact: Gene Gantt, gene@eventallc.com, 9312391233

Related Images











Image 1: Michelle Harrison









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment