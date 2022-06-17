TELUS deploys 3500 MHz 5G spectrum accelerating Canada’s digital economy

English French

Customers in Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa, Edmonton and Victoria will enjoy an enhanced 5G experience made possible with newly deployed spectrum

3500 MHz 5G spectrum enables greater responsiveness and faster speeds, driving the advancement of IoT and industry solutions and important innovations in health, agriculture, energy, transportation and more

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELUS is deploying new 3500 MHz spectrum on its next-generation 5G wireless network to further support the country’s economic growth and competitiveness, bringing enhanced capacity, low latency and even faster speeds to TELUS customers in Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa, Edmonton and Victoria, as part of its larger $220 billion investment in network infrastructure and operations in Canada since 2000. With the rollout of the 3500 MHz spectrum, businesses, industry innovators, entrepreneurs, academic researchers, and TELUS customers alike will have access to TELUS’ ultrafast and reliable 5G network. As TELUS continues to deploy its new spectrum through 2022 and 2023, more regions will gain access to its increasingly responsive network and faster speeds enabling the next wave of 5G capability, driving further innovation and growth within Canada’s digital economy.

TELUS’ spectrum investments, as well as the 3800 MHz spectrum band currently under consultation, are critical to providing Canadian businesses and researchers with access to superior technology, connecting them to the people, resources and information they need to drive innovation. TELUS’ 3500 MHz spectrum will enable the next wave of 5G capabilities, such as multi-access edge computing (MEC) and Internet of Things (IoT) technology, while powering important advances in health, agriculture, energy, transportation, and manufacturing. As artificial intelligence, virtual reality, smart vehicles and smart city capabilities are strengthened through this mid-band spectrum, solutions that optimize energy consumption, reduce food waste, connect patients to critical healthcare services in real-time and power intelligent transport systems, will be easily achievable. In addition, TELUS continues to work closely with partners such as the University of Ottawa and Hub 350 in Ottawa, University of Alberta and Olds College in Alberta, General Motors in southern Ontario, as well as Zú in Montreal to stimulate impactful innovations in these areas and beyond.

“TELUS is committed to driving Canada’s economy forward through world-class broadband infrastructure. Our significant investments in TELUS’ 5G wireless network will help solve some of society’s most pressing challenges in education, food security and climate change,” said Tony Geheran, Executive Vice-President and Chief Operations Officer at TELUS. “The deployment of our 3500 MHz spectrum is an important step to unlocking the potential of 5G, particularly as it fuels innovation across different industries. We believe that Canada should follow international best practices to ensure enough spectrum is available as quickly and affordably as possible so that all Canadians’ have access to the social, environmental and economic benefits that 5G brings, which is why we continue to advocate for responsible, strategic and predictable regulatory policy as a critical opportunity to drive timely and ubiquitous availability of 5G.”

As the backbone of TELUS’ rural wireless high speed internet service, the deployment of this spectrum across Canada will also deliver 5G Internet speeds to rural, remote and Indigenous communities, with even faster speeds coming as more spectrum is deployed. Canadians living in some rural and remote communities are also some of the first in the country to access home Internet speeds of 100 Mbps through TELUS’ 5G fixed wireless network, using the capabilities of 5G to provide a powerful alternative to a wired internet connection. To better support rural and urban customers alike, TELUS plans to invest an additional $70 billion across the country in infrastructure, operations and spectrum through 2026.

“Leveraging spectrum to support rural connectivity is a key innovation that we are really proud to be driving. 5G is going to change the way we innovate in Canada and that will drive economic growth and prosperity for rural and urban residents alike,” added Geheran.

As the 5G network continues to evolve, customers located in areas covered by 3500 MHz spectrum, using compatible 5G devices, can take advantage of an Unlimited 5G+ plan to experience even faster speeds on TELUS’ reliable and award-winning 5G network. For example, customers will be able to download larger files and stream HD videos more smoothly, and connect to more devices at once and on-the-go with impeccable network performance, even in crowded places.



Building on its award-winning wireless network , TELUS is committed to continuing to fuel Canada’s innovation sector with the deployment of its new 3500 MHz spectrum on its 5G network. Its continuous investments and ongoing partnerships in 5G are actively shaping the country’s health, environmental and societal outcomes for a friendlier future.

For information visit telus.com/network .

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a dynamic, world-leading communications technology company with $17 billion in annual revenue and 17 million customer connections spanning wireless, data, IP, voice, television, entertainment, video, and security. Our social purpose is to leverage our global-leading technology and compassion to drive social change and enable remarkable human outcomes. Our longstanding commitment to putting our customers first fuels every aspect of our business, making us a distinct leader in customer service excellence and loyalty. The numerous, sustained accolades TELUS has earned over the years from independent, industry-leading network insight firms showcase the strength and speed of TELUS’ global-leading networks, reinforcing our commitment to provide Canadians with access to superior technology that connects us to the people, resources and information that make our lives better.

TELUS Health is Canada’s leader in digital health technology, improving access to health and wellness services and revolutionizing the flow of health information across the continuum of care. TELUS Agriculture provides innovative digital solutions throughout the agriculture value chain, supporting better food outcomes from improved agri-business data insights and processes. TELUS International (TSX and NYSE: TIXT) is a leading digital customer experience innovator that designs, builds, and delivers next-generation solutions, including AI and content moderation, for global and disruptive brands across high-growth industry verticals, including tech and games, communications and media and ecommerce and FinTech. TELUS and TELUS International operate in 28 countries around the world.

Driven by our determination and vision to connect all citizens for good, our deeply meaningful and enduring philosophy to give where we live has inspired TELUS, our team members and retirees to contribute more than $900 million, in cash, in-kind contributions, time and programs, and 1.8 million days of service since 2000. This unprecedented generosity and unparalleled volunteerism have made TELUS the most giving company in the world. Together, let’s make the future friendly.

For more information about TELUS, please visit telus.com , follow us @TELUSNews on Twitter and @Darren_Entwistle on Instagram.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Stephanie Dussault

TELUS Public Relations

Stephanie.Dussault@telus.com



