Nashville-Based Price CPAs Team Members to Join CLA

Nashville, Tennessee, June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen LLP), one of the leading professional service firms in the United States, announced that Nashville-based Price CPAs team members will join CLA on June 20, 2022.

“Great professional service starts with solid relationships,” said Tom Price, managing partner, Price CPAs. “And we’ve found a solid relationship with CLA — one that provides the seamless continuation of our personalized approach to excellent client service, alongside a multiplied team of professionals aligned to the same values.”

Price CPAs has been serving the local community since 1953, continuously growing the services it provides to clients throughout Middle Tennessee in order to make a positive difference in the financial experience for clients.

“The Price CPAs team is a great fit with CLA,” said Scott Engelbrecht, chief geographic officer, CLA. “When we collaborate around opportunities, we can deliver services in a way that is truly among the best. That is what I believe we are achieving in Nashville and the surrounding communities.”

As one of the nation’s leading professional services firms, CLA has retained the agility to serve clients of all sizes and in all locations, while at the same time bringing an uncommon depth of capabilities, all in one place.

“Welcoming the Price CPAs team is part of our continued commitment to bring our firm promise to the marketplace and make a positive impact on the community,” said Mike Slavik, firmwide expansion leader and managing principal of CLA’s Nashville office. “Together we serve clients ranging from small entrepreneurial organizations to the largest public companies in the country. It’s energizing to bring this expansion to life. Thank you to Allan Koltin of Koltin Consulting Group who advised us on the combination and helped make this match a reality.”

The former Price CPAs team members will continue to serve clients locally and nationally from their existing Nashville office, increasing CLA’s Nashville presence to more than 50 people.

About CLA

