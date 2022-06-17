Shaka Tea Announces 2022 'Summer of Shaka' National Sampling Tour

HILO, Hawaii, June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shaka Tea, a brand of herbal teas based in Hilo, Hawaiʻi is set to bring its island vibes to the streets this summer as the company continues to grow in over 20,000 retail doors nationwide. Shaka Tea's commitment to the communities it serves along with the company's core founding value of "be the aloha you wish to see in the world" — the #summerofshaka national sampling tour will see 40,000 free bottles of Shaka Tea given out in four, select cities: Seattle, Denver, Miami, and Charlotte.

Partnering with Food Truck Promotions — an experiential marketing agency that focuses on creating immersive brand experiences with promotional vehicles and establishing meaningful connections in-person — Shaka Tea will be raising those shakas up with a signature, branded food truck at summer Pride festivals, wellness events, and local neighborhood hubs.

Bella Hughes, Shaka Tea Co-founder and Head of Mission & Innovation, shares, "We're thrilled to be growing our retail presence across the U.S. and as a brand rooted in community and connection; we can't think of a better way to grow our connection with our customers than through an experiential, #summerofshaka campaign and live sampling, as well as pop-up events that reflect our values of inclusivity and equality across the U.S."

Shaka Tea kicks off the mobile tour in Seattle, taking place from Tuesday, June 21 through Sunday, June 26. Followed by Denver, Saturday, June 25 through Thursday, June 30; Miami, Friday, July 15 through Wednesday, July 20; and Charlotte, Saturday, August 20 through Thursday, August 25. Visit the Shaka Tea food truck and say aloha for a free bottle of iced teas with a tropical-botanical twist — Mango Hibiscus, Pineapple Mint, Lemon Lokelani Rose, and Guava Gingerblossom. Visitors to the truck will be invited to join the Shaka 'Ohana with photo ops, social media mentions, and a chance to win the ultimate Shaka Tea care package inclusive of limited-edition merchandise and new product releases.

For more information on Shaka Tea's Seattle schedule, please visit: shakatea.com/summerofshaka

About Shaka Tea:

Shaka Tea's 100% plant-based, naturally caffeine-free herbal teas are gently sweetened with monk fruit and are always ZERO SUGAR | CALORIES | CARBS. Shaka Tea is brewed with handpicked, herbal Hawaiian māmaki leaves that are sustainably-sourced and only found in the Hawaiian Islands. Practicing direct trade with local farmers and championing sustainable agriculture in Hawaiʻi, Shaka Tea's māmaki leaves are grown in the volcanic, mineral-rich soil on Hawaiʻi Island.

Learn more about Shaka Tea: shakatea.com | Join the Shaka Tea 'Ohana on Instagram: @drinkshakatea

About Food Truck Promotions:

Food Truck Promotions is a full-service mobile experiential marketing agency that specializes in transforming promotional vehicles into interactive experiences nationwide. Food Truck Promotions helps brands strengthen existing consumer relationships and establish connections with potential customers by executing mobile marketing activations such as mobile pop-ups, mobile showrooms, mobile tours, and more.

Learn more about Food Truck Promotions: foodtruckpromotions.com

Follow Food Truck Promotions on Instagram: @foodtruckpromotions

PRESS CONTACTS:

For Shaka Tea:

Micah Joy Iaukea, Creative Director | Marketing and Experiential Events

micah@shakatea.com | 808.347.5240

Related Images











Image 1: Summer of Shaka Mobile Tour









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment