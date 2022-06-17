IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork) to Serve as Media Sponsor for Roth Capital Partners’ 8th Annual London Conference

NEW YORK, June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- IBN (“InvestorBrandNetwork”), an innovative corporate communications firm and content distributor, is pleased to announce today that it is collaborating with Roth Capital Partners (“Roth”) on the occasion of their 8th Annual Roth London Conference. The event will be held on June 21-23, 2022, at The InterContinental London Hotel.



The upcoming event will foster close ties and enable meaningful conversations between institutional investors and senior management of analyst-selected companies in the exciting sectors of sustainability (solar, environmental and mobility & transportation), industrials, AgTech, technology, consumer and metals & mining. In its capacity as the media sponsor for the event, IBN will leverage its array of extensive corporate communications solutions to widen the visibility of the event via an array of digital channels.

“Roth has been one of the world’s premier financial institutions for more than three decades. It is a great privilege to work alongside the Roth team and be part of their international events,” said Jonathan Keim, communications director for IBN. “As we have done with previous Roth events, IBN is leveraging its network of thousands of downstream publishers and social media channels to reach millions of online investors.”

During the event, the C-suite leaders and executive management of analyst-selected companies will participate in 1-on-1 or small group meetings with investors, offering both parties a close-up view of new opportunities.

With sustainability guidelines, ESG mandates, shareholder activism, and government requirements becoming increasingly prominent, the 8th Annual Roth London Conference represents a rare opportunity to build lasting relationships at the forefront of these exciting areas.

To view profiles of the participating companies, visit: https://ibn.fm/Roth2022London

