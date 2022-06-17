Bayshore Growth Partners Advises Great Lakes Gastroenterology on Its Partnership With One GI

TAMPA, Fla., June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bayshore Growth Partners ("BGP"), an independent investment banking firm providing mergers & acquisition services to healthcare services clients, is pleased to announce it advised Great Lakes Gastroenterology ("GLG") on its partnership with One GI. Led by Dr. Keith Friedenberg, Great Lakes Gastroenterology is a premier gastroenterology practice in the Greater Cleveland area, providing best-in-class patient care and boasting the largest GI clinical trials group in the state of Ohio. The partnership with GLG represents a key anchor practice for One GI to build out its presence in Northeast Ohio.

"We could not have realized this successful transaction without Steve. He educated and coached us through the entire process, with patience and without pressure. His deal expertise, people skills and extensive network of connections made him the ideal advisor for us," said Dr. Keith Friedenberg, Managing Physician of Great Lakes Gastroenterology.

"The GLG team is an outstanding group - they are excellent physicians providing first-class patient care, and Dr. Friedenberg has built an incredibly impressive clinical trials operation with The Clinical Trials Network. GLG will be a wonderful addition for One GI, and I am excited for them to continue their growth through the partnership," said Steve Carmen, Managing Principal of Bayshore Growth Partners.

Bayshore Growth Partners served as the exclusive financial adviser to Great Lakes Gastroenterology.

Contact Steve Carmen (Steven.Carmen@BayshoreGP.com) for further information.

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.