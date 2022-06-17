pixiv to Unveil an Evangelion Collaboration Booth at Anime Expo 2022, North America's Largest Anime and Manga Event

TOKYO, June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- pixiv Inc. (Main Office: Shibuya, Tokyo; Representative Director: Shingo Kunieda, hereinafter referred to as "pixiv") will have a booth in collaboration with Evangelion at Anime Expo 2022, which is to be held in Los Angeles from Friday, July 1, to Monday, July 4, 2022.

pixiv already has been involved in various projects focusing on Evangelion fanart with the official approval of the rights holders. At this booth, pixiv will display works related to the "pixiv x Evangelion" project, contributed by six popular international creators: ASK, Timbougami, Zeronis, Vinne, Airi Pan, and Grandia Yuan. In addition, some of the award-winning entries from the Evangelion Battle Illustration Contest held on pixiv will be exhibited, and the first Evangelion fanart book "Evangelion x pixiv Fanart Collection" will be on sale.

Mika Pikazo from Japan will be present from Friday, July 1, to Saturday, July 2, and Airi Pan from the U.S. will be present from Sunday, July 3, to Monday, July 4, doing live drawing sessions and signing books for those who purchase them.

If you are planning to attend Anime Expo, please be sure to visit the "pixiv x Evangelion" collaboration booth.

Event Summary

Event Name: Anime Expo 2022

Exhibit NO.: [Exhibit Hall] NO.4506 (in the animate USA booth)

https://ax2022.mapyourshow.com/8_0/floorplan/?st=keyword&sv=USA&hallID=A&selectedBooth=booth~4506

Dates: July 1 (Friday) - July 4 (Monday), 2022

Time: 10am-6pm local time (final day ends at 3pm)

Venue: Los Angeles Convention Center

For Anime Expo 2022's official website, click here

https://www.anime-expo.org/

Autograph signing sessions

Schedule: July 2, 2022

July 2, 2022 (Sat) 1pm-2pm Mika Pikazo

July 3, 2022 (Sun) 1pm-2pm Airi Pan

How to participate:

1. Only those who purchase a copy of the art book "Evangelion x pixiv Fanart Collection", available at the pixiv x Evangelion collaboration booth, will receive a ticket to enter the autograph signing session of their choice. Books are $27 each (including tax).

Art books will be made available for purchase at animate USA booth #4506 on Friday, July 1, at 10am. Purchase one before the start of the signing sessions and let the clerk know which of the sessions you'd like to attend.

2. Recipients of the Autograph Session Entry Ticket are advised to come to the Anime Expo "Evangelion x pixiv" booth at the time indicated on your ticket.

The illustrators will only autograph the "Evangelion x pixiv Fanart Collection" art book you have purchased, so please be sure to bring it with you to the signing.

About Evangelion https://www.evangelion.co.jp/

"Neon Genesis Evangelion" was an anime series that caused a social phenomenon when it was first broadcast in 1995. Relaunched as "Evangelion" in 2007, the series has inspired the three films ":Introduction", ":Break", and ":Q", each being released to great acclaim.

In 2020, the "Evangelion" series celebrated its 25th anniversary and is still attracting new fans and is beloved by a wide range of audiences. On March 8, 2021, the latest film "Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time", the final installment of the Evangelion series, was released.

About pixiv https://www.pixiv.net/about.php?lang=en

pixiv is a social media service that allows users to communicate through the different works that its creators post. On pixiv, users can post their works (illustrations, manga, novels) and interact with one another. Founded in September 2007, our goal is to create a fun environment for anyone who enjoys creative activities. There are currently over 79 million users on pixiv.

