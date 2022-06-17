Heartland Home Services Welcomes the Thielmann Group

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heartland Home Services ("Heartland"), the Midwestern leader in HVAC, plumbing and electrical home services, is pleased to announce that it has acquired The Thielmann Group ("Thielmann"), a leading provider of HVAC services in Southeast Wisconsin. The addition of Thielmann creates an extension into a core Midwestern market of Wisconsin, allowing Heartland to serve more customers every day.

The Thielmann group has already had a track record of organic growth and has become a platform with a few acquisitions under their arm, making this brand a powerhouse in Wisconsin. President Brad Smith stated, "Partnering with Heartland gives us an opportunity to continue our growth goals under the umbrella of an honest, customer-focused partner. Heartland brings us more resources and their relationship with Lennox, our preferred OEM, made this deal even more appealing."

"We are beyond excited to be partnering with a brand that has a solid legacy of excellent customer service. The experienced leadership team gives us confidence to expand our Midwest reach. We are very optimistic about this market as we continue to add fantastic partners that have strong roots and excellent leadership. Our expectations are high as we continue to partner with the best home service brands in the Midwest!" added Heartland CEO Bill Viveen.

The leaders Brad Smith, Tom Stoll, and Jason Peck will stay on along with their dynamic management team and knowledgeable technicians.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Heartland Home Services

Heartland is the leading technology-enabled provider of repair, replacement and maintenance services for the HVAC, plumbing and electrical markets in which we operate. The Company operates through 35 brands across several states. The Company collectively serves over 1,000,000 customers annually with 1,700+ team members through a collection of industry-leading brands that date back to 1904. For media requests/info, please reach out to Leesa Fotis, Heartland Home Services, VP Marketing (leesa@heartlandhsc.com). Visit www.heartlandhsc.com for more information about Heartland Home Service family of brands.

