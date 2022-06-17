The Washington Post Names Virtru a 2022 Top Workplace

WASHINGTON, June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtru , a global leader in data protection, has been named one of The Washington Post’s 2022 Top Workplaces in the Washington, D.C. area. Selection is based solely on employee feedback gathered through an anonymous third-party survey administered by research partner Energage, LLC , which measured several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection. This year’s honorees include government contractors, real estate firms, health service providers, and tech companies.

“The Post’s Top Workplaces list is now in its ninth year and continues to highlight the companies in the Washington-area that employees deem to be leaders in company satisfaction and engagement,” said Washington Post Top Workplaces editor Dion Haynes. “Each year, the leaders at these companies are commended for their leadership and collegiality, qualities which have increased in importance to employees with the last few years of heightened transition and change.”

“From its early days, Virtru has always put its people first and has strived to create an inclusive culture that values its employees and works to amplify their talents,” said Conley McIntyre, Head of People and Talent at Virtru. “Our organization is honored to be recognized by The Washington Post as a top workplace based on feedback from our growing employee community.”

The Washington Post hosted an awards ceremony on Thursday, June 16 to recognize the top-ranked companies. Visit this link for more about The Washington Post’s Top Workplaces and to see the full list of this year’s honoree. To learn more about Virtru’s workplace and explore career opportunities, click here .

About Virtru

At Virtru, we empower organizations to easily unlock the power of data while maintaining control everywhere it’s stored and shared. More than 7,000 global customers trust Virtru to power their Zero Trust strategies and safeguard their most sensitive data in accordance with the world’s strictest security standards. Creators of TDF (Trusted Data Format), the open industry standard for persistent data protection, Virtru provides encryption technology for data shared through email, collaboration tools, cloud environments, and enterprise SaaS applications. For more information, visit https://www.virtru.com or follow us on Twitter at @virtruprivacy .

About The Washington Post

The Washington Post is an award-winning news leader whose mission is to connect, inform, and enlighten local, national and global readers with trustworthy reporting, in-depth analysis and engaging opinions. It combines world-class journalism with the latest technology and tools so readers can interact with The Post anytime, anywhere.