New York, June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Frozen Desserts Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817813/?utm_source=GNW
-Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
-Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
-Complimentary updates for one year
Global Frozen Desserts Market to Reach $111.2 Billion by 2026
Frozen dessert brands are paying heavy attention to new taste and flavor profiles for a delightful consumer experience. Ice creams and frozen desserts with new tastes and offered as limited-time offerings are moving fast and garnering attention from the millennial consumer. Irrespective of consumer demographic, flavor continues to remain at the forefront, superseding other aspects like ingredients, texture, sugar or fat content and protein. Ruby chocolate is anticipated to retain its popularity in the coming years. Shrinking chocolate cocoa crops are expected to increase the demand for carob, an alternative to chocolate. With guilt-free indulgence being a major trend, frozen dessert manufacturers are launching new products with simple and premium ingredients in single-serve and convenient formats. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Frozen Desserts estimated at US$83.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$111.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period. Ice Cream, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.2% CAGR and reach US$67.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Confectionary & Candies segment is readjusted to a revised 4.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $28.8 Billion in 2020, While China is Forecast to Reach $17.4 Billion by 2026
The Frozen Desserts market in the U.S. is estimated at US$28.8 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$17.4 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.7% and 4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR. Sales in emerging markets are expected to gain traction in the coming years led by changing dietary habits and rapid urbanization. Products with desirable qualities including low fat, cholesterol, sugar and calorie content, are poised to register robust growth and support market expansion. Innovative positioning of products coupled with creative advertising and attractive packaging will open new revenue generation opportunities for market participants.
Frozen Yogurt Segment to Reach $10.8 Billion by 2026
In the global Frozen Yogurt segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$6.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$9.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$760.3 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 6.8% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 1246 Featured) -
- 16 Handles
- Bassetts Ice Cream
- Bulla Dairy Foods
- China Mengniu Dairy Company Ltd.
- Dairy Farmers of America Inc.
- Dairy Queen
- Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd.
- General Mills, Inc.
- Kellogg Company
- Meiji Holdings Company, Ltd.
- Nestlé S.A.
- Unilever plc
- Yili Group
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817813/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2019, 2020 & 2021
At-home Consumption Products Find Favor
Logistic Issues Impact Production
Lockdown Results in Stockpiling of Frozen Desserts Resulting in
Temporary Spike in Product Sales
Frozen Desserts - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Frozen Desserts: A Prelude
Ice Cream
Segment Descriptions
Outlook
Indulgence Continues to Drive Ice cream Sales
COMPETITION
Market Share of Leading Ice cream Manufacturers: 2019
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Scoopful of Tasty, Flavorful Trends on Frozen Dessert Plate in
Near Future
Intriguing Taste & Flavor Profiles
Premium and Cleaner Ingredients Find Favor Amid Guilt-free
Indulgence
Clean Labeling Gains Momentum
Desserts in Portable and Convenient Formats to Gain More Customers
Emerging Areas Taking Frozen Dessert Consumers on an Enchanting
Sojourn
Dairy-Free & Vegan Frozen Desserts: A Segment Gaining
Unprecedented Interest
Manufacturers Roll Out Exciting Keto Creations
Customization to Emerge as a Popular Trend in Frozen Desserts
Market
Global Ice cream Market: Laced with Distinct Trends
Premiumisation: The Key to Success
Freeze-Dried Berry Powders Helps to Stabilize Ice Cream
Plant based Ice Creams: A Novel Treat for Vegans
Health Consciousness Drives Demand for Organic Ice cream
Craft/Small Batches Attract Consumers
Snacking & Customization
Consumer Preferences for New Frozen Treat Options
Sensational Performance of Artisan Brands
Private Label Brands to Drive Growth for the Ice creams Market
Lactose Free Varieties Bolster Market Growth
Ice cream Manufacturers Create Better-For-You Products
Innovations Continue to Drive Growth
Ice cream Manufacturers Face Challenges to Replace Sugar
Protein-Loaded Ice Creams
Rising Popularity of Gelato
Growing Obese Population Drives Demand for Low-Calorie, Light
Ice Creams
Global Obesity Epidemic: Percentage of Overweight, Obese, and
Severely Obese Adults for 2014 & 2025
Average Per Capita Annual Health Expenditure (In US$) due to
Obesity
Megatrends Wielding Influence on the Market
World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the
Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100
Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the
Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the
Years 2020, 2025, 2030
Urbanization Trend
World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Frozen Desserts by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Frozen Desserts by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Frozen Desserts by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Frozen Yogurt by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Frozen Yogurt by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Frozen Yogurt by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ice
Cream by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Ice Cream by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Ice Cream by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Other Types by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Confectionary & Candies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Confectionary & Candies by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Confectionary & Candies
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Supermarket/Hypermarket by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Supermarket/Hypermarket by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Supermarket/Hypermarket
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cafe &
Bakery Shops by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Cafe & Bakery Shops by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Cafe & Bakery Shops by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Online by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Online by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Online by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Convenience Stores by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Convenience Stores by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Convenience Stores by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Distribution Channels by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Other Distribution Channels
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Distribution
Channels by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Frozen Desserts Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
The US Per Capita Consumption of Select Dairy Products: 2019
US Frozen Products Production in 000 Pounds: Aug-19, Jul-20,
Aug-20
Competitive Landscape
Market Share of Leading Brands in the US Ice Cream Market: 2019
Sales of Leading Brands in the US Frozen Novelties Market: 12
Weeks ending Feb 2020
Frozen Yoghurt Enjoys Gains
Market Share of Leading Players in US Frozen Yoghurt Market: 2019
Table 31: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Frozen
Desserts by Type - Ice Cream, Confectionary & Candies, Frozen
Yogurt and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: USA Historic Review for Frozen Desserts by Type - Ice
Cream, Confectionary & Candies, Frozen Yogurt and Other Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Frozen Desserts by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ice Cream,
Confectionary & Candies, Frozen Yogurt and Other Types for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 34: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Frozen
Desserts by Distribution Channel - Supermarket/Hypermarket,
Cafe & Bakery Shops, Online, Convenience Stores and Other
Distribution Channels - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: USA Historic Review for Frozen Desserts by
Distribution Channel - Supermarket/Hypermarket, Cafe & Bakery
Shops, Online, Convenience Stores and Other Distribution
Channels Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Frozen Desserts by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Supermarket/Hypermarket, Cafe & Bakery Shops, Online,
Convenience Stores and Other Distribution Channels for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Market Overview
Per Capita Consumption of Select Dairy Products in Canada in
Litres
Table 37: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Frozen Desserts by Type - Ice Cream, Confectionary & Candies,
Frozen Yogurt and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Frozen Desserts by Type -
Ice Cream, Confectionary & Candies, Frozen Yogurt and Other
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Frozen Desserts by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ice Cream,
Confectionary & Candies, Frozen Yogurt and Other Types for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 40: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Frozen Desserts by Distribution Channel -
Supermarket/Hypermarket, Cafe & Bakery Shops, Online,
Convenience Stores and Other Distribution Channels -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Frozen Desserts by
Distribution Channel - Supermarket/Hypermarket, Cafe & Bakery
Shops, Online, Convenience Stores and Other Distribution
Channels Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Frozen Desserts by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Supermarket/Hypermarket, Cafe & Bakery Shops, Online,
Convenience Stores and Other Distribution Channels for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Frozen Desserts Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Frozen Yoghurt Market
Table 43: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Frozen Desserts by Type - Ice Cream, Confectionary & Candies,
Frozen Yogurt and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Frozen Desserts by Type -
Ice Cream, Confectionary & Candies, Frozen Yogurt and Other
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Frozen Desserts by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ice Cream,
Confectionary & Candies, Frozen Yogurt and Other Types for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 46: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Frozen Desserts by Distribution Channel -
Supermarket/Hypermarket, Cafe & Bakery Shops, Online,
Convenience Stores and Other Distribution Channels -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Frozen Desserts by
Distribution Channel - Supermarket/Hypermarket, Cafe & Bakery
Shops, Online, Convenience Stores and Other Distribution
Channels Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Frozen Desserts by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Supermarket/Hypermarket, Cafe & Bakery Shops, Online,
Convenience Stores and Other Distribution Channels for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Frozen Desserts Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Table 49: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Frozen Desserts by Type - Ice Cream, Confectionary & Candies,
Frozen Yogurt and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: China Historic Review for Frozen Desserts by Type -
Ice Cream, Confectionary & Candies, Frozen Yogurt and Other
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: China 15-Year Perspective for Frozen Desserts by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ice Cream,
Confectionary & Candies, Frozen Yogurt and Other Types for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 52: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Frozen Desserts by Distribution Channel -
Supermarket/Hypermarket, Cafe & Bakery Shops, Online,
Convenience Stores and Other Distribution Channels -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: China Historic Review for Frozen Desserts by
Distribution Channel - Supermarket/Hypermarket, Cafe & Bakery
Shops, Online, Convenience Stores and Other Distribution
Channels Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: China 15-Year Perspective for Frozen Desserts by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Supermarket/Hypermarket, Cafe & Bakery Shops, Online,
Convenience Stores and Other Distribution Channels for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Frozen Desserts Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 55: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Frozen Desserts by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Frozen Desserts by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Frozen Desserts by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 58: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Frozen Desserts by Type - Ice Cream, Confectionary & Candies,
Frozen Yogurt and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Frozen Desserts by Type -
Ice Cream, Confectionary & Candies, Frozen Yogurt and Other
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Frozen Desserts by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ice Cream,
Confectionary & Candies, Frozen Yogurt and Other Types for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 61: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Frozen Desserts by Distribution Channel -
Supermarket/Hypermarket, Cafe & Bakery Shops, Online,
Convenience Stores and Other Distribution Channels -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Frozen Desserts by
Distribution Channel - Supermarket/Hypermarket, Cafe & Bakery
Shops, Online, Convenience Stores and Other Distribution
Channels Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Frozen Desserts by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Supermarket/Hypermarket, Cafe & Bakery Shops, Online,
Convenience Stores and Other Distribution Channels for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Frozen Desserts Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 64: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Frozen Desserts by Type - Ice Cream, Confectionary & Candies,
Frozen Yogurt and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: France Historic Review for Frozen Desserts by Type -
Ice Cream, Confectionary & Candies, Frozen Yogurt and Other
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: France 15-Year Perspective for Frozen Desserts by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ice Cream,
Confectionary & Candies, Frozen Yogurt and Other Types for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 67: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Frozen Desserts by Distribution Channel -
Supermarket/Hypermarket, Cafe & Bakery Shops, Online,
Convenience Stores and Other Distribution Channels -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: France Historic Review for Frozen Desserts by
Distribution Channel - Supermarket/Hypermarket, Cafe & Bakery
Shops, Online, Convenience Stores and Other Distribution
Channels Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: France 15-Year Perspective for Frozen Desserts by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Supermarket/Hypermarket, Cafe & Bakery Shops, Online,
Convenience Stores and Other Distribution Channels for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Frozen Desserts Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Table 70: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Frozen Desserts by Type - Ice Cream, Confectionary & Candies,
Frozen Yogurt and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Germany Historic Review for Frozen Desserts by Type -
Ice Cream, Confectionary & Candies, Frozen Yogurt and Other
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Frozen Desserts by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ice Cream,
Confectionary & Candies, Frozen Yogurt and Other Types for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 73: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Frozen Desserts by Distribution Channel -
Supermarket/Hypermarket, Cafe & Bakery Shops, Online,
Convenience Stores and Other Distribution Channels -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Germany Historic Review for Frozen Desserts by
Distribution Channel - Supermarket/Hypermarket, Cafe & Bakery
Shops, Online, Convenience Stores and Other Distribution
Channels Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Frozen Desserts by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Supermarket/Hypermarket, Cafe & Bakery Shops, Online,
Convenience Stores and Other Distribution Channels for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 76: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Frozen Desserts by Type - Ice Cream, Confectionary & Candies,
Frozen Yogurt and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: Italy Historic Review for Frozen Desserts by Type -
Ice Cream, Confectionary & Candies, Frozen Yogurt and Other
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Frozen Desserts by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ice Cream,
Confectionary & Candies, Frozen Yogurt and Other Types for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 79: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Frozen Desserts by Distribution Channel -
Supermarket/Hypermarket, Cafe & Bakery Shops, Online,
Convenience Stores and Other Distribution Channels -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: Italy Historic Review for Frozen Desserts by
Distribution Channel - Supermarket/Hypermarket, Cafe & Bakery
Shops, Online, Convenience Stores and Other Distribution
Channels Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Frozen Desserts by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Supermarket/Hypermarket, Cafe & Bakery Shops, Online,
Convenience Stores and Other Distribution Channels for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Frozen Desserts Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Market Share of Leading Brands in the UK Premium Ice Cream
Market: 2019
Frozen Yogurt Enjoys Strong Gains
Table 82: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Frozen
Desserts by Type - Ice Cream, Confectionary & Candies, Frozen
Yogurt and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: UK Historic Review for Frozen Desserts by Type - Ice
Cream, Confectionary & Candies, Frozen Yogurt and Other Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: UK 15-Year Perspective for Frozen Desserts by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ice Cream,
Confectionary & Candies, Frozen Yogurt and Other Types for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 85: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Frozen
Desserts by Distribution Channel - Supermarket/Hypermarket,
Cafe & Bakery Shops, Online, Convenience Stores and Other
Distribution Channels - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: UK Historic Review for Frozen Desserts by
Distribution Channel - Supermarket/Hypermarket, Cafe & Bakery
Shops, Online, Convenience Stores and Other Distribution
Channels Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: UK 15-Year Perspective for Frozen Desserts by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Supermarket/Hypermarket, Cafe & Bakery Shops, Online,
Convenience Stores and Other Distribution Channels for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 88: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Frozen Desserts by Type - Ice Cream, Confectionary & Candies,
Frozen Yogurt and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Spain Historic Review for Frozen Desserts by Type -
Ice Cream, Confectionary & Candies, Frozen Yogurt and Other
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Frozen Desserts by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ice Cream,
Confectionary & Candies, Frozen Yogurt and Other Types for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 91: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Frozen Desserts by Distribution Channel -
Supermarket/Hypermarket, Cafe & Bakery Shops, Online,
Convenience Stores and Other Distribution Channels -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Spain Historic Review for Frozen Desserts by
Distribution Channel - Supermarket/Hypermarket, Cafe & Bakery
Shops, Online, Convenience Stores and Other Distribution
Channels Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Frozen Desserts by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Supermarket/Hypermarket, Cafe & Bakery Shops, Online,
Convenience Stores and Other Distribution Channels for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 94: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Frozen Desserts by Type - Ice Cream, Confectionary & Candies,
Frozen Yogurt and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Russia Historic Review for Frozen Desserts by Type -
Ice Cream, Confectionary & Candies, Frozen Yogurt and Other
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Frozen Desserts by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ice Cream,
Confectionary & Candies, Frozen Yogurt and Other Types for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 97: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Frozen Desserts by Distribution Channel -
Supermarket/Hypermarket, Cafe & Bakery Shops, Online,
Convenience Stores and Other Distribution Channels -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Russia Historic Review for Frozen Desserts by
Distribution Channel - Supermarket/Hypermarket, Cafe & Bakery
Shops, Online, Convenience Stores and Other Distribution
Channels Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Frozen Desserts by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Supermarket/Hypermarket, Cafe & Bakery Shops, Online,
Convenience Stores and Other Distribution Channels for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Market Overview
REST OF EUROPE
Table 100: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Frozen Desserts by Type - Ice Cream, Confectionary &
Candies, Frozen Yogurt and Other Types - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 101: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Frozen Desserts
by Type - Ice Cream, Confectionary & Candies, Frozen Yogurt and
Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Frozen
Desserts by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ice
Cream, Confectionary & Candies, Frozen Yogurt and Other Types
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 103: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Frozen Desserts by Distribution Channel -
Supermarket/Hypermarket, Cafe & Bakery Shops, Online,
Convenience Stores and Other Distribution Channels -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 104: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Frozen Desserts
by Distribution Channel - Supermarket/Hypermarket, Cafe &
Bakery Shops, Online, Convenience Stores and Other Distribution
Channels Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 105: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Frozen
Desserts by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Supermarket/Hypermarket, Cafe & Bakery Shops,
Online, Convenience Stores and Other Distribution Channels for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Frozen Desserts Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 106: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Frozen Desserts by Geographic Region - Australia, India,
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817813/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________