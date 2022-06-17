New York, June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Dimethyl Sulfoxide (DMSO) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817800/?utm_source=GNW
Global Dimethyl Sulfoxide (DMSO) Market to Reach US$341.7 Million by the Year 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Dimethyl Sulfoxide (DMSO) estimated at US$226.1 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$341.7 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Pharmaceuticals, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.6% CAGR to reach US$193.4 Million by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Electronics segment is readjusted to a revised 5.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 22.9% share of the global Dimethyl Sulfoxide (DMSO) market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 19.3% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 7.3% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Dimethyl Sulfoxide (DMSO) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$43.5 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 19.25% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$152.5 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.3% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.8% and 5.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$152.5 Million by the year 2027.
Chemicals Segment Corners a 15.9% Share in 2020
In the global Chemicals segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$30 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$41.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$29.9 Million by the year 2027.
- Arkema Group
- Gaylord Chemical Company LLC
- Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Group Co., Ltd.
- Toray Fine Chemicals Co., Ltd.
- Yangmei Fengxi Fertilizer Industry (Group) Co., Ltd.
- Zhuzhou Hansen Chemicals Co., Ltd.
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
COVID-19 Pandemic: A Review
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Review of
the World Economy in 2021 and Beyond
With IMF Making an Upward Revision of Global GDP for 2022,
Companies Remain Bullish About an Economic Comeback
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for 2020 through 2022
Pandemic Affects Growth in Solvents Market
Dimethyl Sulfoxide (DMSO): A Prelude
Physical and Chemical Properties of DMSO
Recent Market Activity
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Recovery in Microelectronic Manufacturing Offers Strong Growth
Prospects
EXHIBIT 2: Global Market for Microelectronics in US$ Billion:
2020-2026
Solvent Applications of DMSO Benefit Demand
Chemical Industry Confronts Challenging Times Amidst the COVID
-19 Outbreak
EXHIBIT 3: Global Chemicals & Minerals Market Growth Outlook:
(in %) for Years 2019 through 2025
Toxicity Concerns over the use of Methylene Chloride in Paint
Stripping Applications to Benefit Demand for DMSO
EXHIBIT 4: Global Paint Removal Market in US$ Billion: 2020,
2025 and 2030
Growing Role of DMSO in Medicine
Expanding Research and Development in Stem Cell Transplantation
to Benefit Demand for DMSO
New Avenues for Growth
Nasal Spray with DMSO & Ethanol Holds Potential to Offer
Protection from COVID-19
Dimethyl Sulfoxide Remains Vital to Development of Potent
Antivirals against COVID-19
Pharmaceuticals: A Major Application Market for DMSO
Increasing Potential in Parenteral Drug Delivery Systems
EXHIBIT 5: Global Parenteral Drugs Market (In US$ Billion) for
the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
Market Outlook
