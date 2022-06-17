CONDITIONS FOR RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS SEK COVERED BONDS

|Bid procedure, 2022-06-22
|Bonds
|STADSHYPOTEK AB: 1592. SE0013883238. 2027-03-01
SWEDISH COVERED BOND: 148, SE0015243415, 2027-06-09
SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA: 581, SE0013102043, 2026-12-16
LANSFORSAKRINGAR HYPOTEK: 521, SE0015503446, 2028-09-20
DANSKE HYPOTEK AB: 2612, SE0015987540, 2026-12-16
NORDEA HYPOTEK AB: 5537, SE0013358447, 2027-06-16
SWEDBANK HYPOTEK AB: 197, SE0016828529, 2027-03-17
|Bid date
|2022-06-22
|Bid times
|09.00-10.00 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
|Requested volume (corresponding nominal amount)
|1592: 600 mln SEK +/-300 mln SEK
148: 300 mln SEK +/-150 mln SEK
581: 200 mln SEK +/-100 mln SEK
521: 200 mln SEK +/-100 mln SEK
2612: 200 mln SEK +/-100 mln SEK
5537: 200 mln SEK +/-100 mln SEK
197: 300 mln SEK +/-150 mln SEK
|Highest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount)
|1592: 600 mln SEK per bid
148: 300 mln SEK per bid
581: 200 mln SEK per bid
521: 200 mln SEK per bid
2612: 200 mln SEK per bid
5537: 200 mln SEK per bid
197: 300 mln SEK per bid
|Lowest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount)
|SEK 50 million per bid
|Expected allocation time
|Not later than 10.15 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
|Delivery and payment date
|2022-06-27
|Delivery of bonds
|To the Riksbank's account in Euroclear Sweden AB's securities settlement system 1 4948 6383
Stockholm, 2022-06-17
