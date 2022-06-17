Athos Meta - Unblock Your Chain, Enlarge Your Wallet

Attalens, Switzerland, June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nowadays Investors are chasing low returns with high risk in a booming wave technology sector of Decentralized Finance (DeFi) and note that cryptocurrencies in general are opening up new possibilities across the entire financial industry.

The first blockchain possessing four diversified profitable ecosystems for investors.

Born in early 2022. Athos Meta is a decentralized blockchain that orients itself to be the first ecosystem owning 5 spectacular areas: Auto Bot Trade, Farming, Staking, Gaming, and Betting that brings maximum profit to investors and holders.

DeFi has caused quite a stir among the most frugal investors, with most agreeing that it has provided some of the wealthiest opportunities in a revolution and that cryptocurrencies have created more millionaires than ever over the past decade.

By far, DeFi is backed by being the easiest and agreed-upon way to get your coins working for you in an environment where crypto holders can lock up or stake tokens. and receive high-interest rates that most people think are unattainable. The tools that DeFi companies use to generate these high returns are financial algorithms and token placement strategies called protocols made up of Smart Contracts.

The developers of Athos Meta have introduced the Athos Meta project, a DeFi 2.0 protocol that provides a decentralized financial asset that has four diversified profitable ecosystems for investors. Take this opportunity, wealth and prosperity are in your hand!

Athos Auto Bot Trade - Things under your control!

Auto Bot Trade trading system automatically tracks changes in cryptocurrency rates, applying professional analysis of levels, amplitudes, price dynamics, and processes more than 2.5 million scenarios which save your valuable time and increase win rate with consistent results.

Only taking $30 per month, you already own a trading bot with powerful capacity, helping you to enlarge your wallet without monitoring around the clock, peering at charts, and analyzing the market.

Athos Meta Bot Trade moreover has a Brokers Program with an attractive referral mechanism. No need to spend money for bot trade, brokers now earn more money thanks to the "Start-Up from Zero" of Athos Meta.

Staking - Easy and Safe

The Athos Meta token always stays in your wallet; it doesn't need to be put into the hands of a 3rd party or centralized authority. All you need to do is buy & hold as you automatically receive rewards in your own wallet so there are no more complicated staking processes at all.

Farming- Highest APR ever

Athos Meta pays out attractive rates of APR ranging from 62.88% to 164.76% and 107.04% on stable coins which rivals anything in the DeFi arena to date.

Addictive Fish Gaming

"Be an outstanding sniper with Athos Meta Fish Gaming" - Each player is a legend by choosing the best fishing rod and state-of-the-art weapons to go and catch fish. Stress is away and money is around!

Auto Token Burn

One of the exciting features of the Athos Meta is that the tokens are not sold out in Seed and Private will be burned which prevents the circulating supply from getting out of hand and becoming unmanageable.

