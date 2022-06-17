New York, June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ethanol Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817770/?utm_source=GNW

Global Ethanol Market to Reach $100.3 Billion by 2024



Ethanol, also known as Ethyl Alcohol or Grain Alcohol (ETOH), is a clear, colorless, volatile, flammable liquid with pleasant odor. Global market for ethanol is forecast to grow at a high rate driven by the sustained increase in demand from biofuel and food & beverage industries. The growing consumer awareness about eco-friendly products and supportive government policies are driving growth in the ethanol market. Ethanol use in industries such as automotive, chemicals, food & beverages, personal care & cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals continues to grow. The focus on technology advancements and development of low cost feedstock is also favoring growth. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Ethanol is projected to reach US$100.3 Billion by 2024, registering a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% over the analysis period. United States represents the largest regional market for Ethanol, accounting for an estimated 45.1% share of the global total. The market is projected to reach US$45.3 Billion by close of the analysis period. China is expected to spearhead growth and emerge as the fastest growing regional market with a CAGR of 8.9% over the analysis period.



A major factor fueling growth in ethanol market is the rising prominence of ethanol as a fuel or fuel additive in the automotive industry. Ethanol fuel offers advantages due to the low carbon monoxide products compared to gasoline-powered engines. The addition of ethanol to fuel is also being propelled by its ability to burn much cleaner than pure gas, thus facilitating in reducing carbon footprint. Ethanol is widely used in the production of alcoholic beverages such as cider, beer, ale, and wine. Ethanol is also used as a natural production for extracting and concentrating flavors and aromas in non-alcoholic beverages. Skyrocketing crude prices and increasing concern of greenhouse gases are expected to boost the demand for ethanol both in the developed and developing countries over the next several years. Additionally, a ban on MTBE in several countries including the US is another boon for the ethanol market. Demand for ethanol is also growing from food processing industry in the US. The high consumption of processed, packaged and frozen foods and high consumption of alcoholic beverages is driving demand for ethanol. With rising environmental concerns and depletion of fossil fuel sources affecting fuel supplies, the regional governments in countries such as China, India, Vietnam and Thailand are promoting the use of alternatives such as fuel ethanol.

Select Competitors (Total 100 Featured) -

Archer Daniels Midland Company

BP plc

Cargill, Inc.

Flint Hills Resources, LLC

Green Plains, Inc.

INEOS

LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Pacific Ethanol, Inc.

POET LLC

Raízen S. A.

The Andersons, Inc.

Valero Energy Corporation

VERBIO AG

Wilmar International Limited







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Ethanol Market: Market Prospects and Outlook

North America: The Leading Regional Market for Ethanol

Ethanol - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in

2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

An Introduction to Ethanol

Physical and Chemical Properties of Ethanol

Common Grades of Ethanol

Sources of Ethanol

Corn: A Major Source of Fuel-Ethanol

Sugarcane: Another Major Ethanol Source

Cellulosic Materials for Ethanol Production

Other Sources

Applications of Ethanol

Ethanol Production Scenario

Global Fuel Ethanol Production for 2019

Leading Fuel Ethanol Producers Globally in Million Gallons: 2019

Global Ethanol Production Breakdown by Country/Region: 2019



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Archer Daniels Midland Company (USA)

BP plc (UK)

Cargill, Inc. (USA)

Flint Hills Resources, LLC (USA)

Green Plains, Inc. (USA)

INEOS (UK)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (Netherlands)

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan)

Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (USA)

POET LLC (USA)

Raízen S. A. (Brazil)

The Andersons, Inc. (USA)

Valero Energy Corporation (USA)

VERBIO AG (Germany)

Wilmar International Limited (Singapore)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Ethanol as Fuel Spurs Market Prospects

Increasing Trend towards Ethanol Blending with Gasoline Fuels

Market Prospects

Growth of Automotive Industry Spells Opportunities for Ethanol

Market

Global Passenger Car Sales (In Million Units) for the Years

2010 - 2024

Increasing Use of Ethanol in Food Processing and Beer

Production Spurs Market Growth

Global Alcoholic Beverages Consumption (In Billion Liters) for

the Years 2018, 2020 & 2022

Global Beer Production (In Billion Hectoliters) for the Period

2015-2019

Global Wine Production in Million Hectoliters for the Years

2010 to 2018

Demand for Ethanol Poised to Grow from Fuel Cells Applications

Issues & Challenges Hindering Growth in Fuel Ethanol Market

High Production Costs Deter Global Adoption

Established Image and Wider Availability of Petroleum-based Fuels

Worldwide E&P Capital Spending in $ Billion by Region and Type

of Company for the Period 2017-2019

Growing Share of Natural Gas in the Energy Mix

Rising Importance of Electric Vehicles

Global Electric Vehicles Sales in Million Units (2015-2040)



