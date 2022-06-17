New York, June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817768/?utm_source=GNW
-Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
-Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
-Complimentary updates for one year
Global Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) Market to Reach 8.7 Million Metric Tons by 2026
Methyldiphenyl diisocyanate (MDI) is one of the raw materials used in the production of polyurethanes. After experiencing a slowdown in 2020 under the impact of COVID-19 crisis, demand for MDI is projected to stage a recovery in 2021, led by improvement in major end-use sectors including building & construction, furniture & bedding, packaging, and automotive. Resurgence in the construction sector and increased demand for lightweight and fuel efficient vehicles is anticipated to drive market growth for polyurethane foams, thereby accelerating the demand for MDI. In the building & construction industry, polymer foams adoption is supported by its increasing use in insulation purposes. Produced using MDI, these foams are widely used in refrigerators and homes for insulation applications, enabling users to save on cooling and heating costs that account for around 48% of energy consumption in an average household in the US. Growing emphasis on sustainability is also expected to drive up demand for green building materials such as eco-friendly polymeric foams. Automotive is another prominent end-use market, with polyurethane foams being used in a wide variety of applications such as cables, gaskets, cushioning and headliners.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) estimated at 6.3 Million Metric Tons in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 8.7 Million Metric Tons by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period. Rigid Foams, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.1% CAGR and reach 5 Million Metric Tons by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the CASE System segment is readjusted to a revised 5.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. Rigid foams, which are the biggest outlet for MDI, are mainly used in insulation, packaging, refrigeration, and construction. CASE urethanes (coatings, adhesives, sealants and elastomers) are widely used in construction, furniture and automotive industries. Additional usage also comes from textiles, fibers, electronics and machinery.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at 1.2 Million Metric Tons in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach 2.7 Million Metric Tons by 2026
The Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) market in the U.S. is estimated at 1.2 Million Metric Tons in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 2.7 Million Metric Tons by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.8% and 4.7% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.9% CAGR. Asia-Pacific represents the major regional market, led by rapidly expanding building & construction and industrial sectors. Increasing automobile sales, rapid urbanization trend and focus on major infrastructure development initiatives also support market growth.
Flexible Foams Segment to Reach 1 Million Metric Tons
Flexible polyurethane foams find application in automobiles and housing, in addition to other durable goods. Due to their high impact strength, flexible foams find wide use in furniture cushioning. Further, they are also used in mattresses and seat cushions particularly in higher priced furniture. In the global Flexible Foams segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of 603.7 Thousand Metric Tons in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of 825.2 Thousand Metric Tons by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 153.4 Thousand Metric Tons by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 4.8% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 21 Featured) -
- BASF SE
- Covestro AG
- DHALOP CHEMICALS
- Huntsman International LLC
- Karoon Petrochemical Company
- Kumho Mitsui Chemicals Corporation
- Lanxess AG
- Merck KGaA
- Redox Pty Ltd.
- Sadara Chemical Company
- TCI Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.
- The Dow Chemical Company
- Tosoh Corporation
- Wanhua Chemical Group Co., Ltd.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817768/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2019, 2020 & 2021
Disruption in End-Use Markets to Impact Demand for MDI
Global Construction Spending (In US$ Trillion) for the Years
2019, 2020, & 2021
Global Home Bedding Market (In US$ Billion) for 2019, 2020 & 2021
Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI): An Introduction
Types of MDI
Properties
Key Application Markets
World Rigid Foam Consumption by Raw Material Type (2020)
World Flexible Foam Market by Raw Material Type (2020)
Competition
Market Share of Major Producers of MDI by Production Capacity:
2019
Capacity Expansions: Order of the Day
Recent Market Activity
Market Outlook
Polyurethane Foam: Major Application Market
Developing Markets to Spearhead Future Growth
Health Issues Pose a Challenge
Production Landscape
Global MDI Production by Region: 2019
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rise in PU Insulation in Buildings and Construction to
Accelerate Demand
Global Insulation Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the Years
2019, 2022 & 2025
Food Preservation Needs Drive the Demand for MDI in in Cold
Chain Logistics
Global Retail Sales of Frozen Fruits & Vegetables (In 000 Tons):
2015-2025
Renewed Demand for PU in Furniture & Bedding to Support Growth
US Furniture Market: Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales by
Sector for 2020E
Application of MDI in Automotive Foams Led by Safety & Comfort
Global Automotive Foams Market by End-Use: 2020E
COVID-19 Outbreak Disrupts Demand for Automotive Foams Denting
the Demand for MDI
Post COVID-19 Recovery in Automobile Production to Spur Growth
in Automotive Foams Market Benefitting the MDI Market : World
Automobile Production in Million Units for 2008-2022
Use of Wood Binder in oriented strandboard (OSB) and other wood
composites Drives Consumption of MDI
Spray Polyurethane Foam Market: Focus on Reducing Energy Usage
in Buildings to Drive Market Growth
Global Spray PU Foam Market by Type (in %) for 2020E
Growing Preference for Energy-Efficient Household Appliances
Benefit Demand for MDI
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Metric Tons for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate
(MDI) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Metric Tons for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Diphenylmethane
Diisocyanate (MDI) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rigid
Foams by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Metric Tons for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Rigid Foams by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in Metric Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Rigid Foams by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for CASE
System by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Metric Tons for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for CASE System by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in Metric Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for CASE System by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Flexible Foams by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Metric Tons
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Flexible Foams by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Metric Tons for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Flexible Foams by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Metric Tons
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Metric Tons for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Construction by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Metric Tons for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Construction by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in Metric Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Construction by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Metric Tons for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in Metric Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Furniture & Interiors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Metric
Tons for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Furniture & Interiors by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Metric Tons for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Furniture & Interiors
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electronics & Appliances by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Metric
Tons for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Electronics & Appliances by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Metric Tons for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Electronics &
Appliances by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Footwear by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Metric Tons for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Footwear by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in Metric Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Footwear by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Metric Tons
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Metric Tons for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States
for 2022 (E)
Market Analytics
Market Overview
MDI Consumption Dwindles as Immediate Prospects Remain Sluggish
for Polymeric Foams
US Production of Methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (in ?000
metric tons): 2012-2019
Energy Conserving Attribute of Foamed Polyurethane to Drive
Long term Opportunities
Energy Usage in the US: Breakdown of Energy Consumption (in %)
by Sector for 2020
Competition
Market Share of Leading MDI Manufacturers in the US by
Production Capacity Market: 2019
Table 34: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) by Application - Rigid
Foams, CASE System, Flexible Foams and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Metric Tons for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: USA Historic Review for Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate
(MDI) by Application - Rigid Foams, CASE System, Flexible Foams
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Metric Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Diphenylmethane
Diisocyanate (MDI) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Rigid Foams, CASE System, Flexible Foams and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 37: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) by End-Use - Construction,
Automotive, Furniture & Interiors, Electronics & Appliances,
Footwear and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Metric Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: USA Historic Review for Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate
(MDI) by End-Use - Construction, Automotive, Furniture &
Interiors, Electronics & Appliances, Footwear and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Metric Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Diphenylmethane
Diisocyanate (MDI) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Construction, Automotive, Furniture & Interiors,
Electronics & Appliances, Footwear and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 40: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) by Application - Rigid
Foams, CASE System, Flexible Foams and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Metric Tons for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Diphenylmethane
Diisocyanate (MDI) by Application - Rigid Foams, CASE System,
Flexible Foams and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Metric Tons for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Diphenylmethane
Diisocyanate (MDI) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Rigid Foams, CASE System, Flexible Foams and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 43: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) by End-Use - Construction,
Automotive, Furniture & Interiors, Electronics & Appliances,
Footwear and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Metric Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Diphenylmethane
Diisocyanate (MDI) by End-Use - Construction, Automotive,
Furniture & Interiors, Electronics & Appliances, Footwear and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in Metric Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Diphenylmethane
Diisocyanate (MDI) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Construction, Automotive, Furniture & Interiors,
Electronics & Appliances, Footwear and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 46: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) by Application - Rigid
Foams, CASE System, Flexible Foams and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Metric Tons for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Diphenylmethane
Diisocyanate (MDI) by Application - Rigid Foams, CASE System,
Flexible Foams and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Metric Tons for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Diphenylmethane
Diisocyanate (MDI) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Rigid Foams, CASE System, Flexible Foams and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 49: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) by End-Use - Construction,
Automotive, Furniture & Interiors, Electronics & Appliances,
Footwear and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Metric Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Diphenylmethane
Diisocyanate (MDI) by End-Use - Construction, Automotive,
Furniture & Interiors, Electronics & Appliances, Footwear and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in Metric Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Diphenylmethane
Diisocyanate (MDI) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Construction, Automotive, Furniture & Interiors,
Electronics & Appliances, Footwear and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Polyurethane Foam Market in China
Competition
Leading Manufacturers of MDI In China by Production Capacity
Market Analytics
Table 52: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) by Application - Rigid
Foams, CASE System, Flexible Foams and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Metric Tons for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: China Historic Review for Diphenylmethane
Diisocyanate (MDI) by Application - Rigid Foams, CASE System,
Flexible Foams and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Metric Tons for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: China 15-Year Perspective for Diphenylmethane
Diisocyanate (MDI) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Rigid Foams, CASE System, Flexible Foams and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 55: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) by End-Use - Construction,
Automotive, Furniture & Interiors, Electronics & Appliances,
Footwear and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Metric Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: China Historic Review for Diphenylmethane
Diisocyanate (MDI) by End-Use - Construction, Automotive,
Furniture & Interiors, Electronics & Appliances, Footwear and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in Metric Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: China 15-Year Perspective for Diphenylmethane
Diisocyanate (MDI) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Construction, Automotive, Furniture & Interiors,
Electronics & Appliances, Footwear and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Market Analytics
Market Overview
Leading MDI Manufacturers in Europe by Production Capacity in
?000 Metric Tons: 2019
Table 58: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) by Geographic Region -
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Metric Tons
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Diphenylmethane
Diisocyanate (MDI) by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Metric Tons for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Diphenylmethane
Diisocyanate (MDI) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 61: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) by Application - Rigid
Foams, CASE System, Flexible Foams and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Metric Tons for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Diphenylmethane
Diisocyanate (MDI) by Application - Rigid Foams, CASE System,
Flexible Foams and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Metric Tons for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Diphenylmethane
Diisocyanate (MDI) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Rigid Foams, CASE System, Flexible Foams and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 64: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) by End-Use - Construction,
Automotive, Furniture & Interiors, Electronics & Appliances,
Footwear and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Metric Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Diphenylmethane
Diisocyanate (MDI) by End-Use - Construction, Automotive,
Furniture & Interiors, Electronics & Appliances, Footwear and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in Metric Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Diphenylmethane
Diisocyanate (MDI) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Construction, Automotive, Furniture & Interiors,
Electronics & Appliances, Footwear and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 67: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) by Application - Rigid
Foams, CASE System, Flexible Foams and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Metric Tons for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: France Historic Review for Diphenylmethane
Diisocyanate (MDI) by Application - Rigid Foams, CASE System,
Flexible Foams and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Metric Tons for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: France 15-Year Perspective for Diphenylmethane
Diisocyanate (MDI) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Rigid Foams, CASE System, Flexible Foams and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 70: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) by End-Use - Construction,
Automotive, Furniture & Interiors, Electronics & Appliances,
Footwear and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Metric Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: France Historic Review for Diphenylmethane
Diisocyanate (MDI) by End-Use - Construction, Automotive,
Furniture & Interiors, Electronics & Appliances, Footwear and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in Metric Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: France 15-Year Perspective for Diphenylmethane
Diisocyanate (MDI) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Construction, Automotive, Furniture & Interiors,
Electronics & Appliances, Footwear and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 73: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) by Application - Rigid
Foams, CASE System, Flexible Foams and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Metric Tons for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Germany Historic Review for Diphenylmethane
Diisocyanate (MDI) by Application - Rigid Foams, CASE System,
Flexible Foams and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Metric Tons for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Diphenylmethane
Diisocyanate (MDI) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Rigid Foams, CASE System, Flexible Foams and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 76: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) by End-Use - Construction,
Automotive, Furniture & Interiors, Electronics & Appliances,
Footwear and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Metric Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: Germany Historic Review for Diphenylmethane
Diisocyanate (MDI) by End-Use - Construction, Automotive,
Furniture & Interiors, Electronics & Appliances, Footwear and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in Metric Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Diphenylmethane
Diisocyanate (MDI) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Construction, Automotive, Furniture & Interiors,
Electronics & Appliances, Footwear and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 79: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) by Application - Rigid
Foams, CASE System, Flexible Foams and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Metric Tons for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: Italy Historic Review for Diphenylmethane
Diisocyanate (MDI) by Application - Rigid Foams, CASE System,
Flexible Foams and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Metric Tons for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Diphenylmethane
Diisocyanate (MDI) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Rigid Foams, CASE System, Flexible Foams and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 82: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) by End-Use - Construction,
Automotive, Furniture & Interiors, Electronics & Appliances,
Footwear and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Metric Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Italy Historic Review for Diphenylmethane
Diisocyanate (MDI) by End-Use - Construction, Automotive,
Furniture & Interiors, Electronics & Appliances, Footwear and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in Metric Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Diphenylmethane
Diisocyanate (MDI) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Construction, Automotive, Furniture & Interiors,
Electronics & Appliances, Footwear and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom
for 2022 (E)
Table 85: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) by Application - Rigid
Foams, CASE System, Flexible Foams and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Metric Tons for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: UK Historic Review for Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate
(MDI) by Application - Rigid Foams, CASE System, Flexible Foams
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Metric Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: UK 15-Year Perspective for Diphenylmethane
Diisocyanate (MDI) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Rigid Foams, CASE System, Flexible Foams and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 88: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) by End-Use - Construction,
Automotive, Furniture & Interiors, Electronics & Appliances,
Footwear and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Metric Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: UK Historic Review for Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate
(MDI) by End-Use - Construction, Automotive, Furniture &
Interiors, Electronics & Appliances, Footwear and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Metric Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: UK 15-Year Perspective for Diphenylmethane
Diisocyanate (MDI) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Construction, Automotive, Furniture & Interiors,
Electronics & Appliances, Footwear and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 91: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) by Application - Rigid
Foams, CASE System, Flexible Foams and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Metric Tons for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Spain Historic Review for Diphenylmethane
Diisocyanate (MDI) by Application - Rigid Foams, CASE System,
Flexible Foams and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Metric Tons for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Diphenylmethane
Diisocyanate (MDI) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Rigid Foams, CASE System, Flexible Foams and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 94: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) by End-Use - Construction,
Automotive, Furniture & Interiors, Electronics & Appliances,
Footwear and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Metric Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Spain Historic Review for Diphenylmethane
Diisocyanate (MDI) by End-Use - Construction, Automotive,
Furniture & Interiors, Electronics & Appliances, Footwear and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in Metric Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Diphenylmethane
Diisocyanate (MDI) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Construction, Automotive, Furniture & Interiors,
Electronics & Appliances, Footwear and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 97: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) by Application - Rigid
Foams, CASE System, Flexible Foams and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Metric Tons for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Russia Historic Review for Diphenylmethane
Diisocyanate (MDI) by Application - Rigid Foams, CASE System,
Flexible Foams and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Metric Tons for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Diphenylmethane
Diisocyanate (MDI) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Rigid Foams, CASE System, Flexible Foams and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 100: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) by End-Use - Construction,
Automotive, Furniture & Interiors, Electronics & Appliances,
Footwear and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Metric Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 101: Russia Historic Review for Diphenylmethane
Diisocyanate (MDI) by End-Use - Construction, Automotive,
Furniture & Interiors, Electronics & Appliances, Footwear and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in Metric Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Diphenylmethane
Diisocyanate (MDI) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Construction, Automotive, Furniture & Interiors,
Electronics & Appliances, Footwear and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 103: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) by Application -
Rigid Foams, CASE System, Flexible Foams and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Metric
Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 104: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Diphenylmethane
Diisocyanate (MDI) by Application - Rigid Foams, CASE System,
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817768/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________