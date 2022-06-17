New York, June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Citric Acid Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817766/?utm_source=GNW

-Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

-Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

-Complimentary updates for one year



Global Citric Acid Market to Reach $3.9 Billion by 2024



Citric acid is a highly soluble and weak organic acid found predominantly in citrus fruits such as lemons. It is a natural preservative due to its ability to inhibit bacterial growth in foods. The commercial preparation of citric acid uses fermentation process resulting in colorless and white crystals at room temperature. Citric acid is most commonly used as a chelating, a flavoring, and an acidifying agent. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Citric Acid is projected to reach US$3.9 Billion by 2024, registering a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% over the analysis period. Europe represents the largest regional market for Citric Acid, accounting for an estimated 34.6% share of the global total. The market is projected to reach US$1.3 Billion by close of the analysis period. China is expected to spearhead growth and emerge as the fastest growing regional market with a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period.



Citric acid market continues to grow led by the growing application of the ingredient as a preservative, acidulant, binding and buffering agent and antioxidant in food & beverage industry and non-food applications. The growing importance of citric acid as an ingredient in foods & beverages, pharmaceuticals, detergents, personal care products and industrial applications is presenting favorable outlook for the market. Citric acid plays a critical part in imparting tartness to foods and enhancing flavors, as well as in extending shelf life of food products by inhibiting microbial growth. The rapidly rising demand for citric acid-based foods such as confectioneries, low calorie jellies, diet beverages and snacks, low fat foods, and ice creams are expected to spur demand for citric acid. In pharmaceutical industry, citric acid demand is growing in the manufacture of digestive products. Citric acid is also increasingly finding use as a cleaning agent subsequent to the ban imposed on phosphates in several regions. The high demand for packaged and convenience foods and the growing awareness about healthy foods among people contribute to the demand for citric acid in developed economies of North America and Europe. China is ranked as a major producer and exporter of citric acid. China constitutes a high growth market, driven by the rapidly growing food and beverage industry in the region.

Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured) -

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Cargill, Inc.

COFCO Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

Citrique Belge S.A.

DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences

Foodchem International Corporation

Gadot Biochemical Industries Ltd.

Hawkins, Inc.

Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG

Merck KGaA

MP Biomedicals

Posy Pharmachem Pvt. Ltd.

RZBC Group Co., Ltd.

Tate & Lyle plc

TTCA Co., Ltd.

Weifang Ensign Industry Co., Ltd.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817766/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

An Introduction to Citric Acid

Manufacturing Process

Key End-Use Applications

Typical Applications of Citric Acid in Food & Beverage Industry

Industrial Applications of Citric Acid

Growing Use of Citric Acid in Food and Non-Food Industries

Spurs Market Prospects

Powder Form Leads Citric Acid Market, Liquid Form to Experience

High Growth

The US and Europe Dominate Citric Acid Demand, China and Asia-

Pacific to Spearhead Future Growth

Citric Acid - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in

2022 (E)

Recent Market Activity

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Archer Daniels Midland Company (USA)

Cargill, Inc. (USA)

COFCO Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (China)

Citrique Belge S.A. (Belgium)

DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences (Denmark)

Foodchem International Corporation (China)

Gadot Biochemical Industries Ltd. (Israel)

Hawkins, Inc. (USA)

Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG (Switzerland)

Merck KGaA (Germany)

MP Biomedicals (USA)

Posy Pharmachem Pvt. Ltd. (India)

RZBC Group Co., Ltd. (China)

Tate & Lyle plc (UK)

TTCA Co., Ltd. (China)

Weifang Ensign Industry Co., Ltd. (China)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Demand for Citric Acid Continues to Rise from the Global Food

Processing Industry

Worldwide Acidulants Market Share by Type (in %): 2019

Rapid Growth in Consumption of RTD Foods and RTE Beverages

Drives Demand for Citric Acid

Global RTE Foods Market Size in US$ Billion for 2019, 2021,

2023 and 2025

Global RTD Beverages Market Size in US$ Billion for 2019, 2021,

2023 and 2025

Global RTE Foods Market Size by Geographic Region (in %) for 2019

Beneficial Properties of Citric Acid and its Safety Ensure

Sustained Demand

Eco-Friendly Attributes & Biodegradability Drive Use of Citric

Acid in Detergents and Cleaners

Global Liquid Detergents Market Size in US$ Billion for the

Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Citric Acid Finds Increasing Use in Manufacture of Pharmaceuticals

Citrate Applications in Pharmaceutical Formulations

Global Population of 65+ Individuals (In 000s) by Region for

the Years 2015, 2020, 2025, 2030 & 2040

Citric Acid Holds Promise in Personal Care Formulations

Global Skin Care Products Market in US$ Billion for 2019, 2022

and 2025

Emerging Uses of Citric Acid Promise Growth

Favorable Economic and Demographic Trends Strengthen Market

Prospects

Ballooning Global Population

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the

Years 2018, 2025, 2040, 2050

Expanding Urban and Middle Class Population

World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the

Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the

Years 2020, 2025, 2030



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Citric Acid by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Citric Acid by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Citric Acid by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Powder by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Powder by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Powder by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Liquid by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Liquid by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Liquid by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food &

Beverage by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Food & Beverage by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Food & Beverage by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pharmaceutical by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Pharmaceutical by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Citric Acid Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Active Players in United States

Table 19: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Citric

Acid by Form - Powder and Liquid - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 20: USA Historic Review for Citric Acid by Form - Powder

and Liquid Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: USA 15-Year Perspective for Citric Acid by Form -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Powder and Liquid for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Citric

Acid by Application - Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: USA Historic Review for Citric Acid by Application -

Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Citric Acid by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Beverage, Pharmaceutical and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Active Players in Canada

Table 25: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Citric Acid by Form - Powder and Liquid - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 26: Canada Historic Review for Citric Acid by Form -

Powder and Liquid Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Citric Acid by Form -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Powder and Liquid for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Citric Acid by Application - Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: Canada Historic Review for Citric Acid by Application -

Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Citric Acid by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Beverage, Pharmaceutical and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Citric Acid Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Active Players in Japan

Table 31: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Citric Acid by Form - Powder and Liquid - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 32: Japan Historic Review for Citric Acid by Form -

Powder and Liquid Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Citric Acid by Form -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Powder and Liquid for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 34: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Citric Acid by Application - Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Japan Historic Review for Citric Acid by Application -

Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Citric Acid by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Beverage, Pharmaceutical and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Citric Acid Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Active Players in China

Market Overview

Market Share of Leading Chinese Citric Acid Manufacturers by

Capacity : 2019

Table 37: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Citric Acid by Form - Powder and Liquid - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 38: China Historic Review for Citric Acid by Form -

Powder and Liquid Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: China 15-Year Perspective for Citric Acid by Form -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Powder and Liquid for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 40: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Citric Acid by Application - Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: China Historic Review for Citric Acid by Application -

Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: China 15-Year Perspective for Citric Acid by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Beverage, Pharmaceutical and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Citric Acid Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 43: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Citric Acid by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 44: Europe Historic Review for Citric Acid by Geographic

Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Citric Acid by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 46: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Citric Acid by Form - Powder and Liquid - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 47: Europe Historic Review for Citric Acid by Form -

Powder and Liquid Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Citric Acid by Form -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Powder and Liquid for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 49: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Citric Acid by Application - Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Citric Acid by Application -

Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Citric Acid by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Beverage, Pharmaceutical and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Citric Acid Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Active Players in France

Table 52: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Citric Acid by Form - Powder and Liquid - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 53: France Historic Review for Citric Acid by Form -

Powder and Liquid Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: France 15-Year Perspective for Citric Acid by Form -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Powder and Liquid for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 55: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Citric Acid by Application - Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: France Historic Review for Citric Acid by Application -

Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: France 15-Year Perspective for Citric Acid by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Beverage, Pharmaceutical and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Citric Acid Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Active Players in Germany

Table 58: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Citric Acid by Form - Powder and Liquid - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 59: Germany Historic Review for Citric Acid by Form -

Powder and Liquid Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Citric Acid by Form -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Powder and Liquid for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 61: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Citric Acid by Application - Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Germany Historic Review for Citric Acid by

Application - Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Citric Acid by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Beverage, Pharmaceutical and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Active Players in Italy

Table 64: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Citric Acid by Form - Powder and Liquid - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 65: Italy Historic Review for Citric Acid by Form -

Powder and Liquid Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Citric Acid by Form -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Powder and Liquid for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 67: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Citric Acid by Application - Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Italy Historic Review for Citric Acid by Application -

Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Citric Acid by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Beverage, Pharmaceutical and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Citric Acid Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Active Players in United Kingdom

Table 70: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Citric

Acid by Form - Powder and Liquid - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 71: UK Historic Review for Citric Acid by Form - Powder

and Liquid Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: UK 15-Year Perspective for Citric Acid by Form -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Powder and Liquid for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 73: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Citric

Acid by Application - Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: UK Historic Review for Citric Acid by Application -

Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: UK 15-Year Perspective for Citric Acid by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food & Beverage,

Pharmaceutical and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



SPAIN

Active Players in Spain

Table 76: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Citric Acid by Form - Powder and Liquid - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 77: Spain Historic Review for Citric Acid by Form -

Powder and Liquid Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Citric Acid by Form -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Powder and Liquid for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 79: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Citric Acid by Application - Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Spain Historic Review for Citric Acid by Application -

Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Citric Acid by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Beverage, Pharmaceutical and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Active Players in Russia

Table 82: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Citric Acid by Form - Powder and Liquid - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 83: Russia Historic Review for Citric Acid by Form -

Powder and Liquid Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Citric Acid by Form -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Powder and Liquid for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 85: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Citric Acid by Application - Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Russia Historic Review for Citric Acid by Application -

Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Citric Acid by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Beverage, Pharmaceutical and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Active Players in Rest of Europe

Table 88: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Citric Acid by Form - Powder and Liquid - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Citric Acid by

Form - Powder and Liquid Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 90: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Citric Acid by

Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Powder and

Liquid for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 91: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Citric Acid by Application - Food & Beverage,

Pharmaceutical and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 92: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Citric Acid by

Application - Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Citric Acid by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Beverage, Pharmaceutical and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Citric Acid Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Table 94: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Citric Acid by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South

Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 95: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Citric Acid by

Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Citric Acid by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets

for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 97: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Citric Acid by Form - Powder and Liquid - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Citric Acid by Form -

Powder and Liquid Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Citric Acid by

Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Powder and

Liquid for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 100: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Citric Acid by Application - Food & Beverage,

Pharmaceutical and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 101: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Citric Acid by

Application - Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Citric Acid by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Beverage, Pharmaceutical and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

Citric Acid Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)

Active Players in Australia

Table 103: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Citric Acid by Form - Powder and Liquid - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 104: Australia Historic Review for Citric Acid by Form -

Powder and Liquid Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Citric Acid by

Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Powder and

Liquid for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 106: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Citric Acid by Application - Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 107: Australia Historic Review for Citric Acid by

Application - Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Citric Acid by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Beverage, Pharmaceutical and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



INDIA

Citric Acid Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in India for 2022 (E)

Active Players in India

Table 109: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Citric Acid by Form - Powder and Liquid - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 110: India Historic Review for Citric Acid by Form -

Powder and Liquid Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 111: India 15-Year Perspective for Citric Acid by Form -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Powder and Liquid for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 112: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Citric Acid by Application - Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 113: India Historic Review for Citric Acid by Application -

Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 114: India 15-Year Perspective for Citric Acid by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Beverage, Pharmaceutical and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Active Players in South Korea

Table 115: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Citric Acid by Form - Powder and Liquid - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 116: South Korea Historic Review for Citric Acid by Form -

Powder and Liquid Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 117: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Citric Acid by

Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Powder and

Liquid for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 118: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Citric Acid by Application - Food & Beverage,

Pharmaceutical and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 119: South Korea Historic Review for Citric Acid by

Application - Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 120: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Citric Acid by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Beverage, Pharmaceutical and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Active Players in Rest of Asia-Pacific

Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Citric Acid by Form - Powder and Liquid -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 122: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Citric Acid

by Form - Powder and Liquid Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Citric

Acid by Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Powder

and Liquid for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Citric Acid by Application - Food & Beverage,

Pharmaceutical and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 125: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Citric Acid

by Application - Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Citric

Acid by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Citric Acid Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Latin America for 2022 (E)

Table 127: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Citric Acid by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil,

Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817766/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________