New York, June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Citric Acid Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817766/?utm_source=GNW
-Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
-Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
-Complimentary updates for one year
Global Citric Acid Market to Reach $3.9 Billion by 2024
Citric acid is a highly soluble and weak organic acid found predominantly in citrus fruits such as lemons. It is a natural preservative due to its ability to inhibit bacterial growth in foods. The commercial preparation of citric acid uses fermentation process resulting in colorless and white crystals at room temperature. Citric acid is most commonly used as a chelating, a flavoring, and an acidifying agent. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Citric Acid is projected to reach US$3.9 Billion by 2024, registering a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% over the analysis period. Europe represents the largest regional market for Citric Acid, accounting for an estimated 34.6% share of the global total. The market is projected to reach US$1.3 Billion by close of the analysis period. China is expected to spearhead growth and emerge as the fastest growing regional market with a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period.
Citric acid market continues to grow led by the growing application of the ingredient as a preservative, acidulant, binding and buffering agent and antioxidant in food & beverage industry and non-food applications. The growing importance of citric acid as an ingredient in foods & beverages, pharmaceuticals, detergents, personal care products and industrial applications is presenting favorable outlook for the market. Citric acid plays a critical part in imparting tartness to foods and enhancing flavors, as well as in extending shelf life of food products by inhibiting microbial growth. The rapidly rising demand for citric acid-based foods such as confectioneries, low calorie jellies, diet beverages and snacks, low fat foods, and ice creams are expected to spur demand for citric acid. In pharmaceutical industry, citric acid demand is growing in the manufacture of digestive products. Citric acid is also increasingly finding use as a cleaning agent subsequent to the ban imposed on phosphates in several regions. The high demand for packaged and convenience foods and the growing awareness about healthy foods among people contribute to the demand for citric acid in developed economies of North America and Europe. China is ranked as a major producer and exporter of citric acid. China constitutes a high growth market, driven by the rapidly growing food and beverage industry in the region.
Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured) -
- Archer Daniels Midland Company
- Cargill, Inc.
- COFCO Biotechnology Co., Ltd.
- Citrique Belge S.A.
- DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences
- Foodchem International Corporation
- Gadot Biochemical Industries Ltd.
- Hawkins, Inc.
- Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG
- Merck KGaA
- MP Biomedicals
- Posy Pharmachem Pvt. Ltd.
- RZBC Group Co., Ltd.
- Tate & Lyle plc
- TTCA Co., Ltd.
- Weifang Ensign Industry Co., Ltd.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817766/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
An Introduction to Citric Acid
Manufacturing Process
Key End-Use Applications
Typical Applications of Citric Acid in Food & Beverage Industry
Industrial Applications of Citric Acid
Growing Use of Citric Acid in Food and Non-Food Industries
Spurs Market Prospects
Powder Form Leads Citric Acid Market, Liquid Form to Experience
High Growth
The US and Europe Dominate Citric Acid Demand, China and Asia-
Pacific to Spearhead Future Growth
Citric Acid - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in
2022 (E)
Recent Market Activity
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Archer Daniels Midland Company (USA)
Cargill, Inc. (USA)
COFCO Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (China)
Citrique Belge S.A. (Belgium)
DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences (Denmark)
Foodchem International Corporation (China)
Gadot Biochemical Industries Ltd. (Israel)
Hawkins, Inc. (USA)
Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG (Switzerland)
Merck KGaA (Germany)
MP Biomedicals (USA)
Posy Pharmachem Pvt. Ltd. (India)
RZBC Group Co., Ltd. (China)
Tate & Lyle plc (UK)
TTCA Co., Ltd. (China)
Weifang Ensign Industry Co., Ltd. (China)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Demand for Citric Acid Continues to Rise from the Global Food
Processing Industry
Worldwide Acidulants Market Share by Type (in %): 2019
Rapid Growth in Consumption of RTD Foods and RTE Beverages
Drives Demand for Citric Acid
Global RTE Foods Market Size in US$ Billion for 2019, 2021,
2023 and 2025
Global RTD Beverages Market Size in US$ Billion for 2019, 2021,
2023 and 2025
Global RTE Foods Market Size by Geographic Region (in %) for 2019
Beneficial Properties of Citric Acid and its Safety Ensure
Sustained Demand
Eco-Friendly Attributes & Biodegradability Drive Use of Citric
Acid in Detergents and Cleaners
Global Liquid Detergents Market Size in US$ Billion for the
Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
Citric Acid Finds Increasing Use in Manufacture of Pharmaceuticals
Citrate Applications in Pharmaceutical Formulations
Global Population of 65+ Individuals (In 000s) by Region for
the Years 2015, 2020, 2025, 2030 & 2040
Citric Acid Holds Promise in Personal Care Formulations
Global Skin Care Products Market in US$ Billion for 2019, 2022
and 2025
Emerging Uses of Citric Acid Promise Growth
Favorable Economic and Demographic Trends Strengthen Market
Prospects
Ballooning Global Population
World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the
Years 2018, 2025, 2040, 2050
Expanding Urban and Middle Class Population
World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P
Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the
Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the
Years 2020, 2025, 2030
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Citric Acid by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Citric Acid by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Citric Acid by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Powder by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Powder by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Powder by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Liquid by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Liquid by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Liquid by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food &
Beverage by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Food & Beverage by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Food & Beverage by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pharmaceutical by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Pharmaceutical by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Citric Acid Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Active Players in United States
Table 19: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Citric
Acid by Form - Powder and Liquid - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 20: USA Historic Review for Citric Acid by Form - Powder
and Liquid Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: USA 15-Year Perspective for Citric Acid by Form -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Powder and Liquid for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Citric
Acid by Application - Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: USA Historic Review for Citric Acid by Application -
Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Citric Acid by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverage, Pharmaceutical and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Active Players in Canada
Table 25: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Citric Acid by Form - Powder and Liquid - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 26: Canada Historic Review for Citric Acid by Form -
Powder and Liquid Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Citric Acid by Form -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Powder and Liquid for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Citric Acid by Application - Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: Canada Historic Review for Citric Acid by Application -
Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Citric Acid by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverage, Pharmaceutical and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Citric Acid Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Active Players in Japan
Table 31: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Citric Acid by Form - Powder and Liquid - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 32: Japan Historic Review for Citric Acid by Form -
Powder and Liquid Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Citric Acid by Form -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Powder and Liquid for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 34: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Citric Acid by Application - Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: Japan Historic Review for Citric Acid by Application -
Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Citric Acid by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverage, Pharmaceutical and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Citric Acid Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Active Players in China
Market Overview
Market Share of Leading Chinese Citric Acid Manufacturers by
Capacity : 2019
Table 37: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Citric Acid by Form - Powder and Liquid - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 38: China Historic Review for Citric Acid by Form -
Powder and Liquid Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: China 15-Year Perspective for Citric Acid by Form -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Powder and Liquid for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 40: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Citric Acid by Application - Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: China Historic Review for Citric Acid by Application -
Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: China 15-Year Perspective for Citric Acid by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverage, Pharmaceutical and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Citric Acid Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 43: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Citric Acid by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 44: Europe Historic Review for Citric Acid by Geographic
Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Citric Acid by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 46: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Citric Acid by Form - Powder and Liquid - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 47: Europe Historic Review for Citric Acid by Form -
Powder and Liquid Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Citric Acid by Form -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Powder and Liquid for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 49: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Citric Acid by Application - Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Citric Acid by Application -
Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Citric Acid by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverage, Pharmaceutical and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Citric Acid Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Active Players in France
Table 52: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Citric Acid by Form - Powder and Liquid - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 53: France Historic Review for Citric Acid by Form -
Powder and Liquid Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: France 15-Year Perspective for Citric Acid by Form -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Powder and Liquid for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 55: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Citric Acid by Application - Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: France Historic Review for Citric Acid by Application -
Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: France 15-Year Perspective for Citric Acid by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverage, Pharmaceutical and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Citric Acid Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Active Players in Germany
Table 58: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Citric Acid by Form - Powder and Liquid - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 59: Germany Historic Review for Citric Acid by Form -
Powder and Liquid Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Citric Acid by Form -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Powder and Liquid for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 61: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Citric Acid by Application - Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Germany Historic Review for Citric Acid by
Application - Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Citric Acid by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverage, Pharmaceutical and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Active Players in Italy
Table 64: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Citric Acid by Form - Powder and Liquid - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 65: Italy Historic Review for Citric Acid by Form -
Powder and Liquid Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Citric Acid by Form -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Powder and Liquid for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 67: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Citric Acid by Application - Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Italy Historic Review for Citric Acid by Application -
Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Citric Acid by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverage, Pharmaceutical and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Citric Acid Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Active Players in United Kingdom
Table 70: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Citric
Acid by Form - Powder and Liquid - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 71: UK Historic Review for Citric Acid by Form - Powder
and Liquid Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: UK 15-Year Perspective for Citric Acid by Form -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Powder and Liquid for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 73: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Citric
Acid by Application - Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: UK Historic Review for Citric Acid by Application -
Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: UK 15-Year Perspective for Citric Acid by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food & Beverage,
Pharmaceutical and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
SPAIN
Active Players in Spain
Table 76: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Citric Acid by Form - Powder and Liquid - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 77: Spain Historic Review for Citric Acid by Form -
Powder and Liquid Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Citric Acid by Form -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Powder and Liquid for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 79: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Citric Acid by Application - Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: Spain Historic Review for Citric Acid by Application -
Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Citric Acid by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverage, Pharmaceutical and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
RUSSIA
Active Players in Russia
Table 82: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Citric Acid by Form - Powder and Liquid - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 83: Russia Historic Review for Citric Acid by Form -
Powder and Liquid Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Citric Acid by Form -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Powder and Liquid for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 85: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Citric Acid by Application - Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Russia Historic Review for Citric Acid by Application -
Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Citric Acid by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverage, Pharmaceutical and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Active Players in Rest of Europe
Table 88: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Citric Acid by Form - Powder and Liquid - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Citric Acid by
Form - Powder and Liquid Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 90: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Citric Acid by
Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Powder and
Liquid for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 91: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Citric Acid by Application - Food & Beverage,
Pharmaceutical and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 92: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Citric Acid by
Application - Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Citric Acid by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverage, Pharmaceutical and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Citric Acid Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 94: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Citric Acid by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South
Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 95: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Citric Acid by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Citric Acid by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 97: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Citric Acid by Form - Powder and Liquid - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Citric Acid by Form -
Powder and Liquid Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Citric Acid by
Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Powder and
Liquid for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 100: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Citric Acid by Application - Food & Beverage,
Pharmaceutical and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Citric Acid by
Application - Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Citric Acid by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverage, Pharmaceutical and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
AUSTRALIA
Citric Acid Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)
Active Players in Australia
Table 103: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Citric Acid by Form - Powder and Liquid - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 104: Australia Historic Review for Citric Acid by Form -
Powder and Liquid Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 105: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Citric Acid by
Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Powder and
Liquid for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 106: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Citric Acid by Application - Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 107: Australia Historic Review for Citric Acid by
Application - Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 108: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Citric Acid by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverage, Pharmaceutical and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
INDIA
Citric Acid Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in India for 2022 (E)
Active Players in India
Table 109: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Citric Acid by Form - Powder and Liquid - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 110: India Historic Review for Citric Acid by Form -
Powder and Liquid Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 111: India 15-Year Perspective for Citric Acid by Form -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Powder and Liquid for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 112: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Citric Acid by Application - Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 113: India Historic Review for Citric Acid by Application -
Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 114: India 15-Year Perspective for Citric Acid by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverage, Pharmaceutical and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Active Players in South Korea
Table 115: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Citric Acid by Form - Powder and Liquid - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 116: South Korea Historic Review for Citric Acid by Form -
Powder and Liquid Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 117: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Citric Acid by
Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Powder and
Liquid for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 118: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Citric Acid by Application - Food & Beverage,
Pharmaceutical and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 119: South Korea Historic Review for Citric Acid by
Application - Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 120: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Citric Acid by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverage, Pharmaceutical and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Active Players in Rest of Asia-Pacific
Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Citric Acid by Form - Powder and Liquid -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 122: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Citric Acid
by Form - Powder and Liquid Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Citric
Acid by Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Powder
and Liquid for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Citric Acid by Application - Food & Beverage,
Pharmaceutical and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 125: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Citric Acid
by Application - Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Citric
Acid by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Citric Acid Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Latin America for 2022 (E)
Table 127: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Citric Acid by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil,
Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817766/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________