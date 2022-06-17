New York, June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Calcium Carbonate Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817762/?utm_source=GNW

Global Calcium Carbonate Market to Reach US$28.9 Billion by the Year 2026



Calcium carbonate is extensively used as alkalizing agent, whitening agent and mineral filler in a broad spectrum of applications across several industries. Growth in the global market is set to be driven as a result of increasing consumption of the material from end-use industries. The demand for calcium carbonate in the paper industry is anticipated to be fueled by increasing production of bulkier and brighter paper for different applications. The compound is also used widely in paints and coating industries, which has further been augmenting the market. The demand for the compound has been increasing across the plastic manufacturing industries as it is used in combination with various thermosets and thermoplastics. As the production cost for calcium carbonate is very low, it is preferred widely in various industries as a cheap ingredient. Growth in the global market post COVID-19 would be driven by improving construction activity and surging demand from various industries such as plastic, paper & pulp, packaging and automotive.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Calcium Carbonate estimated at US$21.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$28.9 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period. Ground, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.7% CAGR to reach US$21.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Precipitated segment is readjusted to a revised 5.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 27.1% share of the global Calcium Carbonate market. The global consumption of precipitated calcium carbonate (PCC) is significantly influenced by the dynamics of its two major end-use markets, plastics and paper. The recent years witnessed rise in number of satellite plants for precipitated calcium carbonate (PCC) production in countries such as India and China to address the needs of the global paper industry. Precipitated calcium carbonate is utilized as a rheology modifier in a variety of sealants such as formulations of PVC plastisols which find use in the automotive industry.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.8 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $8 Billion by 2026



The Calcium Carbonate market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.8 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 21.62% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$8 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 5.9% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 4.4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$8.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Asia-Pacific represents a key market due to increasing demand from end-use industries and strong construction activity. Paper continues to be the primary end-user industry, with China representing the primary consumer. Rising consumption of food and favorable macroeconomic scenario are propelling the demand for packaging products, creating a fertile ground for overall expansion of the market. North America is also a major calcium carbonate market. The growth of the market in the region can be attributed to the strong industrial base with key manufacturers.

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Calcium Carbonate (CaCO3): A Prelude

Percentage Share of CaCO3 in Paper Pipes and Window Profiles by

Volume

Calcium Carbonate Processing

Physical Properties of Calcium Carbonate

Application Markets

Types of Calcium Carbonate

Difference between GCC and PCC

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is

the World Economy Headed in 2021?

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2020 through 2022

COVID-19 IMPACT ON CALCIUM CARBONATE MARKET

Calcium Carbonate - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Global Market Prospects and Outlook

Global Calcium Carbonate Production Capacity : An Insight

Global Calcium Carbonate Market (2020): Percentage Share

Breakdown of Production Capacity by Segment - GCC and PCC

Global GCC Market (2020): Percentage Share Breakdown of

Production Capacity by Geographic Region

Global PCC Market (2020): Percentage Share Breakdown of

Production Capacity by Geographic Region

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

Paper Industry Remains the Leading End-Use Market for Calcium

Carbonate

Revival of Demand in Paints & Coatings and Construction

Materials in Post Pandemic Era

EXHIBIT : Global Construction Spending (In US$ Trillion) for

the Years 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022

Global Construction Industry on the Road to Revival

Building Renovations & Remodeling: Another Major Market

Opportunity

Global Remodeling Market in US$ Trillion for the Years 2017,

2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Increasing Consumption of Plastics to Give a Boost to the Market

EXHIBIT : Global Plastics Production Output in Million Tons for

the Years 2009 through 2021

EXHIBIT : Per Capita Consumption of Plastics by Country/Region:

2019

EXHIBIT : Global Plastics Production by Region/Country (in %):

2019

Plastic Packaging: A Growing End-Use Vertical

Rise in Consumption of Adhesives and Sealants to Drive Demand

for Calcium Carbonate

EXHIBIT : Global Market for Adhesives in US$ Billions for 2016,

2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

COMPETITION

Recent Market Activity

World Brands



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Manufacturers Engage in Novel CaCO3 Products for Paints &

Coatings and Paper industry to Reduce Carbon Footprint

Biopolymers: A New Market Opportunity

Application of CaCO3 in Pure Water Gains Momentum

Food Grade CaCO3 on Rise

Global Functional Drinks Market by Segment: 2020

Food Grade Calcium Carbonate Market to be boosted by Vegan

Population

Nano Calcium Carbonate: A Potential Market

Increasing Use in Packaging and Tissue Products

New Variety of PCC-Blended Portland Cements

PCC Gains Preference Over GCC in Paper Industry

Precipitated Calcium Carbonate as Effective Alternative to

Kaolin Clay

High Transportation Costs Drive Installation of Satellite Plants

Global Precipitated Calcium Carbonate (PCC) Market by End-Use

Application : 2020

Decorative Paints Register Strong Demand Driving Growing of CaCO3

Paper Industry Remains the Leading End-Use Market for GCC



