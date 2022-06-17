New York, June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "U.S. Fruit & Vegetables Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Distribution Channel And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06277980/?utm_source=GNW



U.S. Fruit & Vegetables Market Growth & Trends



The U.S. fruit & vegetables market size is expected to reach USD 97.25 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% over the forecast period. Increasing health awareness among the U.S. population, faulty eating habits, and the rise in prevalence of diseases like obesity are propelling product demand. Growing understanding of the benefits of eating healthy food for the mind and body is also favoring the market growth.



According to the 2020 Food and Health Survey, an annual survey commissioned by the International Food Information Council, approximately 85% of people in the U.S. have changed their food habits since the start of the COVID-19 crisis and shifted to healthier eating habits, which majorly includes fruits and vegetables. Cooking at home has also increased considerably during this time. The survey showed that about half of those surveyed are somewhat concerned about eating food prepared outside the home. This growing tendency has also provided the market with a major boost.



In terms of product, the fresh fruits and vegetable segment held the largest share in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period.The trend of fresh and exotic vegetables and fruits, along with the growing inclination of people toward a vegan diet, is boosting segment growth.



With the introduction of online grocery shopping, consumers have found a convenient way to purchase fruits and vegetables, freshly chopped or processed, with no need to physically browse through the aisles at specialty stores and supermarkets.



The supermarkets/hypermarkets segment, nevertheless, accounted for the leading share in the overall revenue in 2021.Increasing consumer interest in fruits, vegetables, and healthy diets is encouraging supermarket retailers to stock their shelves with large amounts of fresh produce, a lot of which is locally grown and sourced.



Supermarkets and hypermarkets are also opting for an integrated supply chain. Bigger wholesalers who are importing are acting as service providers to the supermarkets, capitalizing on value-added services such as packaging and mixing.



The U.S. market is highly competitive with the presence of a large number of regional and local players. Some of the key players are Dole Food Company, Inc.; Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc.; Nestlé S.A.; Sunkist Growers, Inc.; Chiquita Brands International Sàrl; and General Mills, Inc. Looking at the increased demand from consumers across the country, these players have been focusing their resources and investments in activities like product launches, awareness campaigns, mergers & acquisitions, and strategic alliances. They are also investing in sustainability measures and rebranding to keep up with evolving consumer trends.



U.S. Fruit & Vegetables Market Report Highlights

• The dried fruits & vegetables segment is projected to register the fastest growth over the forecast period owing to their longer shelf life and the launch of unique products by leading and new players

• The online channel is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to promising growth exhibited by e-commerce platforms in the U.S., including Amazon, Walmart, and Alibaba

• Increasing vegan population, as well as companies looking to lure a large non-vegetarian population into consuming more fruits and vegetables, is fueling the U.S. market

