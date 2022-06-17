Belships ASA: Mandatory notification of trade

Kontrari AS and Kontrazi AS are closely associated with board member Frode Teigen. Kontrari AS has today acquired a total of 500 000 shares in Belships ASA at a price of NOK 21.28 per share. Following this transaction, Kontrari AS and Kontrazi AS holds 104 000 000 and 32 500 000 shares in the company, respectively, corresponding to a total of 136 500 000 shares (53.92%).

Please see the attached document for further details of the transaction.





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19.

Attachment