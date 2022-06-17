Walker Auctions Will Sell Historical Artifacts, Presidential Documents and Signatures

MEMPHIS, Tenn., June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The estate of author and scholar Dr. Terry L. Miethe includes presidential documents and signatures and other rare artifacts, including maps from the 1500-1600s, land deeds on vellum with wax seals from reigns of Queen Elizabeth I and King Charles I and signatures from Abraham Lincoln, James Madison and Andrew Jackson. Walker Auctions of Memphis will offer this collection of antiquities and relics at online auction to settle his estate.

"We are honored to offer the public sale of these truly historical items," says Terri Walker, CAI, BAS, CES. "Dr. Miethe had a lifelong collection of noteworthy pieces that tell many stories. He had a passion for British and American history. Many items in his British collection were acquired during his years at Oxford University. He was especially fond of Abraham Lincoln and considered the court document signed by Attorney Lincoln (prior to becoming President of the United States) one of his most cherished documents," she says.

After retiring from education, Dr. Miethe decided to share some of his collection by opening an antiques shop, Antiques Britain, in Mount Juliet, Tennessee. He had the opportunity to sell many of his treasured collection and to buy more treasures. When he became too weak to handle the shop, he moved to the Memphis area to be close to his nephew.

"Even having met Pope John Paul II several times, it was obvious Dr. Miethe was a man of religion, theology and philosophy. His passion for history, fine antiques, and religion is obvious as seen in his collection," says Walker.

Walker Auctions is uniquely suited to sell this estate at online auction. Having conducted real estate, art, antique, jewelry and other high-end auctions in the Memphis area for 35 years, Lance and Terri Walker partner with MarkNet Alliance partner auctioneers across the country to bring online buyers from across the globe. Recently, they sold a 1942 Sensation Comics comic book for nearly $30,000. They are part of MarkNet Alliance, a national partnership of auction companies selling nearly $1 billion in assets in more than 6,000 auctions per year.

