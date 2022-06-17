Wi-Fi as a Service Market worth $10.1 billion by 2026 - Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report "Wi-Fi as a Service Market by Solution (Access Points and WLAN Controllers), Service (Professional and Managed Services), Location Type (Indoor and Outdoor), Organization Size, End users and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" published by MarketsandMarkets™, the WaaS market size is estimated to grow USD 4.0 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 10.1 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 20.1% during the forecast period.

Rising smartphone and wireless devices adoption across the world is driving the growth of WaaS Market. The increasing number of smart devices and smartphone users represents the rising potential for Wi-Fi solutions, as the devices use Wi-Fi for better connectivity purposes. The number of mobile subscribers around the world is expected to grow significantly in the upcoming years. To reduce capital expenditure, many companies would opt for WaaS. Companies providing the WaaS model offer a subscription-based pricing model, which encourages the development of consumption-based business models and reduces the Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) of infrastructure, making the service affordable for companies of all size.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Wi-Fi as a Service Market”

255 - Tables

40 - Figures

273 - Pages

Download Report Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=143023614



Scope of the Report

Report Metrics Details Market size available for years 2017-2026 Base year considered 2020 Forecast period 2021-2026 Forecast units Value (USD Billion) Market Value in 2021 USD 4.0 billion Forecast Value in 2026 USD 10.1 billion Segments covered Solutions, Services, Location Type, Organization Size, Vertical, Regions Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA, and Latin America Companies covered Cisco (US), Huawei (China), CommScope (US), Aruba (US), Extreme Networks (US), Singtel (Singapore), Rogers Communications (Toronto), ADTRAN (US), Tata Communications (India), Axians (France), Fortinet (US), Juniper Networks (US), Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise (France), Telstra (NSW), Viasat (US), iPass (US), Arista (US), Ubiquiti (US), 4ipnet (Taiwan), Allied Telesis (Japan), LANCOM Systems (Germany), D-Link (Taiwan), Ruijie Networks (China), Datto (US), Superloop (Australia), Cambium Networks (US), Redway Networks (Buckinghamshire), Cucumber Tony (UK), Tanaza (Milano), and Edgecore (Taiwan)

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=143023614



The WLAN controller segment to record the highest market share during the forecast period

In the Wi-Fi as a Service Market by Solutions, WLAN Controller segment is expected to hold the larger market size in 2026. WLAN controllers network security and next-generation hotspots for Small Office/Home Office (SOHO). These controllers offer different deployment options based on the requirements of clients, along with reducing operational costs. The rising number of Wi-Fi deployments, especially in the retail and travel and hospitality verticals, would drive the growth of the WLAN controller segment of the WaaS market.

The Managed Service segment to record the highest market share during the forecast period

In the Wi-Fi as a Service Market by Service, Managed Service segment is expected to hold the larger market size in 2026. The growing demand for cloud-based managed services and increasing requirement for improved connectivity among enterprises is leading to the growth of the WaaS market globally.

Managed services offer services to monitor and manage hardware devices and manage networks' availability and performance. They also ensure smooth operations and security of networks, thereby increasing the adoption of managed services

Small and Medium Enterprises are expected to hold a larger market share during the forecast period

By Organisation size, Small and Medium Enterprises are expected to hold the largest market size. Maximum productivity and reduced operational costs are the crucial factors to accelerate the adoption of WaaS for Small and Medium Enterprises as they have limited budgets. Demand for WaaS from Small and Medium enterprises operating in retail, education, travel and hospitality, and healthcare and life sciences verticals is increasing globally. Wi-Fi services has enabled SMEs to access fast, reliable, and secure networking performance without the requirement for the installation or management of cable-based connectivity in their premises, which leads to the growth of the market.

Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=143023614



Service Providers segment expected to have a higher growth rate during the forecast period

By End Users, Service Providers segment is expected to lead the Wi-Fi as a Service Market during the forecast period. The increasing demand for bandwidth from consumers and growth of internet consumption is expected to drive the growth of the WaaS model among ISPs. Telecos are adopting wireless infrastructure to boost connectivity and enable customers to connect with their network seamlessly. The telecom operators are the major revenue share contributors in the WaaS market. They have an existing enterprise customer base and have decades of experience managing network infrastructure. Followed by the telecom operators, ISPs hold a significant market share in the WaaS market.

Asia Pacific to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest market size in the global Wi-Fi as a Service Market during the forecast period. Asia Pacific has witnessed significant growth in the adoption of Wi-Fi services, and it leads the market in terms of market share. High investments in developing new technologies, such as Wi-Fi and the cloud, lower density of base stations in developing countries compared to developed countries and increasing digitalization in this region would drive the growth of Wi-Fi as a Service market.

The key and emerging market players in the Wi-Fi as a Service Market includes Cisco(US), Huawei Technologies Co. (China), CommScope Inc. (US), Aruba – a Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (US), Extreme Networks (US), Singtel (Singapore), Rogers Communication (Canada), ADTRAN (US), Tata Communications (India), Axians (France), Fortinet (US), Juniper Networks (US), Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise (France), Telstra (Australia), Viasat (US), iPass (US), Arista (US), Ubiquiti (US), 4ipnet (Taiwan), Allied Telesis (Japan), LANCOM Systems (Germany), D-Link (Taiwan), Ruijie Networks (China), Datto (US), Superloop (Australia), Cambium Networks (US), Redway Networks (Buckinghamshire), Cucumber Tony (UK), Tanaza (Milano), and Edgecore (Taiwan). These players have adopted several organic and inorganic growth strategies, including new product launches, partnerships and collaborations, and acquisitions, to expand their offerings and market shares in the Wi-Fi as a Service market.

Browse Adjacent Markets: Mobility and Telecom Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Wi-Fi Market by Component (Hardware, Solution, and Services), Density (High-density Wi-Fi and Enterprise-class Wi-Fi), Location Type (Indoor and Outdoor), Organization Size, Vertical (Education, Retail and eCommerce), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

Managed Network Services Market by Type (Managed LAN, Managed Wi-Fi, Managed WAN, Managed Network Security, Managed VPN, Network Monitoring), Organization Size (Large Enterprises and SMEs), Deployment Mode, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026