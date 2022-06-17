New York, June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Dental Implants Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product, Material, and End User, and Geography" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06279429/?utm_source=GNW

The dental implants market growth is attributed to the rising cases of tooth loss, elevating demand for cosmetic dentistry, and technological advancements in dental implants. However, the lack of standardization of reimbursement policies, and high costs of dental implants and bridges restrict the dental implants market growth.



The dental implants market is segmented on the basis of product, material, end user, and geography.The market, by geography, is broadly segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America.



The dental implants market report offers insights and in-depth analysis of the market, emphasizing parameters such as market size, trends, technological advancements, and market dynamics, along with the analysis of the competitive landscape of the leading market players.



Dental implants are long lasting and effective teeth replacement solutions that helps to benefit overall oral health, looks and helps to function like natural teeth.New dental technology allows dentists to accurately insert dental implants through minimally invasive surgeries and incorporate advanced navigation and monitoring technologies.



Although conventional dental implants are one of the greatest inventions in dentistry in recent years, the dental implant procedure may not be ideal for some candidates. However, the dental technology has now improved the implantation procedures with the help of innovative products such as mini-implants, dentures and other prosthetics.



In October 2018, at the 27th Annual Scientific Meeting of the European Association for Osseointegration in Vienna, Straumann introduced a new standard line of mini dental implants.These implants are a very small diameter monotype dental-implants that offers a cost effective, minimally invasive and an immediate solution for edentulous patients with reduced horizontal bone.



Moreover, in September 2018, Dentsply Sirona introduced Azento, single tooth replacement in one box solution that is highly customized to meet the needs and timeframes of the patients as well as dentists.The streamlined workflow solution is designed to help dentists to select the best-fitted implant, determine its optimal position as well as healing environment restoration for individual patient case.



In March 2015, during the International Dental Show (IDS), Nobel Biocare that is now acquired by Danaher introduced new NobelProcera FCZ, which is a new cement-free, full-contour implant crown with angulated screw channel for restoring molar teeth. The rising number of technologically advanced dental implant and their solutions would be supportive in propelling the growth of global dental implants market.



The dental implants market, based on product, is segmented into dental bridges, dental crowns, dentures, abutments, and others.The dental bridges segment held the largest share of the market in 2021.



However, the dentures segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.The dental implants market, based on material, is segmented into titanium implants, zirconium implants, and others.



The titanium implants segment held the largest market share in 2021.However, the zirconium implants segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



The dental implants market, based on end user, is segmented into hospital & clinics, dental laboratories, and others. The hospitals & clinics segment held the largest market share in 2021, and it is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



COVID-19 Impact – Dental Implants Market

The global economy was severely affected in 2020 due to the exponential growth of COVID-19 cases.Since the beginning of the pandemic, millions of patients worldwide faced health issues due to delayed care as hospitals canceled nonurgent operations, including dental implants.



A large number of operations were canceled or postponed owing to disruption caused by COVID-19.The Association of Dental Implantology estimated over 130,000 individual implantation procedures to be performed in the UK in a year.



According to NHS estimates, from 2016 to 2018, more than 22 million patients were diagnosed or treated by a dentist in the UK.However, according to British Dental Association, in July 2020, out of 2,053 dentists, only 36% were ready to resume dental practices in the UK.



Additionally, 64% of surgical procedures were postponed, and more than half have had follow-up appointments rescheduled. Thus, the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the dental implants market. However, with the mitigation of ill effects with time, the oral health treatment service providers are performing normally in the UK.



Various organic and inorganic strategies are adopted by companies in the dental implants market.The organic strategies mainly include product launches and product approvals.



Inorganic growth strategies adopted by the dental implants market players are acquisitions, collaboration, and partnerships.These growth strategies allow them to expand their businesses and enhance their geographic presence, along with contributing to the overall market growth.



Additionally, strategies such as acquisitions and partnerships help them in strengthening their customer base and extending product portfolios. A few of the significant developments by key players in the dental implants market are listed below.



In December 2021, Institut Straumann AG entered into an agreement to acquire a controlling stake in Nihon implant , a leader in dental implant treatment concierge in Japan. The acquisition supports the Group’s strategic priority of Institut Straumann AG to build a expand its clientele by including consumer presence for expansion and access to healthcare consumers in its existing consumer base.



In February 2021, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. announced its intention to spin off its Spine and Dental businesses to form a new and independent, publicly-traded company ("NewCo"). The planned transaction will enhance the focus of both Zimmer Biomet and NewCo to meet the needs of their respective patients and customers to achieve faster growth as well as deliver greater value to all stakeholders.



A few of the major primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the dental implants market are the National Center for Health Statistics (a department of the US Department of Health & Human Services), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), World Health Organization (WHO), and Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

