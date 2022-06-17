Pactiv Evergreen Introduces Tamper Evident Fry Cartons to Its Offering of Innovative Packaging Solutions

LAKE FOREST, Ill., June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ: PTVE) has announced the launch of its new Tamper Evident Fry Cartons to meet the evolving needs of today’s foodservice operators.



With the rise in takeout and delivery, Pactiv Evergreen’s new Tamper Evident Fry Cartons were designed with portability, safety, and security in mind. The cartons’ innovative, patent-pending design features a tamper evident latch that must be torn to access the contents inside. Both the foodservice operator and consumer will be able to see if a carton has been tampered with, increasing food safety and consumer confidence. The latch keeps food safely secure during transport, preventing unwanted spills.

The new Fry Cartons are excellent for serving crispy snacks to go. The unique cross-ventilation system keeps food hot, crunchy, and delicious during transport. Foodservice establishments can present grab-and-go food under a hot display with these heat lamp safe cartons. Printable in up to six colors, foodservice operators can showcase their brand and message on the cartons. Order minimums apply for custom prints. Perfect for delivery, campus dining, recreation venues, and concessions, Tamper Evident Fry Cartons provide a safe and convenient off-premise packaging solution.

"With the snack daypart on the rise, we recognized the need for packaging that provides an excellent off-premise dining experience. With our new Fry Cartons, operators can display hot food ready for grab-and-go consumption. The cartons’ unique shape, size, and reclosable lid makes them great for snacking on the go,” said Erik Hoar, senior director of sales for Pactiv Evergreen’s Foodservice business unit. “Serving hot and crispy foods to go has never been easier.”

Pactiv Evergreen’s Tamper Evident Fry Cartons are proudly made in the USA from Pactiv Evergreen’s SentinelTM SBS Paperboard. Sentinel Paperboard meets the Sustainable Forestry Initiative® (SFI®) Certified Sourcing Standard. SFI Fiber Sourcing mandates proactive promotion of logger education and training, best management practices, identification and protection of important habitat elements for wildlife, and prompt reforestation of harvested sites. The Fry Cartons are PFAS free and meet ASTM D6868 for commercial compostability in actively managed municipal or industrial facilities, which may not exist in your area. Not suitable for backyard composting.

“From paperboard to final package, Pactiv Evergreen brings sustainability into focus throughout every step of the Carton’s production. This fully integrated innovation represents our ability to be a holistic partner through streamlined manufacturing, supply chain, and product development,” said Lynn Dyer, chief sustainability and public affairs officer of Pactiv Evergreen. “It’s been exciting to see Pactiv Evergreen’s people work together to bring this product to market.”



For more information about Pactiv Evergreen’s Tamper Evident Fry Cartons, please visit https://www.pactiv.com/Pactiv/Marketing-Materials/PAC-0483.pdf.

About Pactiv Evergreen Inc. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. is one of the largest manufacturers of fresh food and beverage packaging in North America. With a team of approximately 16,500 employees, the Company produces a broad range of on-trend and feature-rich products that protect, package and display food and beverages for today’s consumers. Its products, many of which are made with recycled, recyclable or renewable materials, are sold to a diversified mix of customers, including restaurants, foodservice distributors, retailers, food and beverage producers, packers and processors. Learn more at www.pactivevergreen.com.

