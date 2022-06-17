New York, June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cardiovascular Devices Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Device ; Application, and End User" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06279426/?utm_source=GNW

However, the high cost of products and procedures is expected to restrict the market growth during the forecast period. Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are likely to remain the largest cause of morbidity and mortality globally. CVDs are disorders of the heart and blood vessels and lead to several medical conditions, such as cerebrovascular disease, coronary heart disease, and rheumatic heart disease. A few of the major lifestyle factors that lead to CVDs and difficulties are tobacco use, unhealthy diet, and physical inactivity, which increases the risk of heart attacks and strokes. .



• Abbott announced its plan to acquire Cephea Valve Technologies, Inc. The acquisition is likely to strengthen Abbott’s structural heart portfolio.



• Boston Scientific launched the Resonate family of implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD) and cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillator (CRT-D) systems featuring the HeartLogic Heart Failure Diagnostic. The new devices possess SmartCRT Technology and EnduraLife Battery Technology to improve patient management through personalized care.



Thus, start-ups are contributing significantly to the cardiovascular devices market growth.



Based on device, the global cardiovascular devices market is segmented into electrocardiography (ECG), pacemaker, stent, defibrillator, cardiac catheter, guidewire, heart valve, event monitor, and others.In 2021, the event monitor segment held the largest share of the market.



However, the electrocardiography (ECG) segment of the cardiovascular devices market is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.0% during 2021-2028. Based on application, the cardiovascular devices market is segmented into coronary heart disease, sudden cardiac arrest, stroke, cerebrovascular heart disease, and others. In 2021, the coronary heart disease segment held the largest share of the market. However, the stroke segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period owing to rising aneurysms among patients. Based on end user, the cardiovascular devices market is segmented into hospitals, cardiac centers, and ambulatory centers. In 2021, the hospitals segment held the largest share of the market. Furthermore, the hospitals segment is also expected to grow at the highest rate during the coming years due to its advantages.



In January 2021, Medtronic plc announced the launch of its MyCareLink Heartmobile app to support the world’s first and only portfolio of pacemakers that can communicate directly with patients’ smartphones and tablets.It is compatible with Medtronic BlueSync technology-enabled pacemakers.



The MyCareLink Heart mobile app is designed to securely and wirelessly send device data to the Medtronic CareLink network via smart technology, eliminating the need for a dedicated bedside monitor or other remote monitoring hardware.



In June 2021, Abbott announced the US launch of Jot Dx, the company’s latest insertable cardiac monitor (ICM). Jot Dx ICM is supported by SyncUP, a personalized service that delivers one-on-one training and education to help patients connect and stay connected to their ICM.



In September 2021, Abbott announced that it has planned to acquire Cephea Valve Technologies, Inc. The acquisition is likely to strengthen Abbott’s structural heart portfolio.



In January 2022, Medtronic announced that it would acquire cardiac mapping and ablation technology developer Affera. The company expects the transaction to close in the first half of 2023.



In February 2022, Abbott announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had approved an expanded indication for the company’s CardioMEMS HF System to support the care of more people living with heart failure. The sensor provides an early warning system enabling doctors to protect against worsening heart failure.

