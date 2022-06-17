Upscale Tequila Brand, Uni, is Here for the Sophisticated Drinker to Sip Organic Fresh Agave all Summer Long

PALM BEACH, FL., June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uni Tequila is making a splash on the drinking scene with its organic, low-calorie, super smooth, tasting tequila. Recently awarded Double Gold in Taste at the prestigious SIP Awards, Uni’s formula is perfect for sipping on the rocks or mixing, making it ideal for drinking anytime this summer.

The mission of Uni Tequila is to create the smoothest, best-tasting tequila for customers to enjoy in moderation. With its organic, fresh ingredients, Uni is taking Tequila to a new level. Uni is produced using an organic rested blanco tequila that is aged just under 2 months in oak barrels with no pesticides and nothing artificial, all under the watchful eye of founder and CEO Metta Risdal.

CEO Metta Risdal has been traveling to Mexico for the past 15 years trying to find the best-tasting tequila. After moving from Norway to New York on her own, Metta became a bartender and fell in love with the hospitality industry. Pairing her love of the industry and Tequila with years of research, Metta set out to create her own organic tequila, for the sophisticated health-conscious consumer.

The brand can be found in a number of restaurants in Palm Beach, NYC, and the Hamptons; including 1000 North, Lucky Shuck, Beacon, Waxins, Bicé, Sant Ambroeus, Tutto il Giorno, Casa Lever, and Gurney’s resorts. Uni continues to expand its reach across South Florida and New York and will soon become an established brand in the Tequila space. You can find out more about the brand at http://www.unitequila.com/.

About Uni Tequila

Uni Organic Blanco Tequila is a small batch producer exclusively crafting one bottle at a time. We carefully hand select 100% estate-grown organic agave. There are no shortcuts taken. Uni go through a long innovative extraction process method that makes our tequila super smooth, pure and crisp with aroma, taste and finish of vanilla, citrus and complex floral notes perfect for sipping on the rocks. Truly unique.