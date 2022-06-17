Family Caregivers Want Drug Approved for Hallucinations and Delusions

Washington, DC, June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On June 17, 2022, Caregiver Action Network CEO, John Schall, testified in front of the FDA’s Psychopharmacologic Drugs Advisory Committee in support of approving Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s supplemental new drug application for NUPLAZID to treat the hallucinations and delusions associated with Alzheimer’s Disease psychosis. If approved, the drug would be the first therapy for the treatment of these behaviors associated with Alzheimer’s-related psychosis.

“Hallucinations and delusions can severely affect the ability of family caregivers to care for their loved ones at home,” said John Schall, CAN CEO. “To finally have a therapy available to treat hallucinations and delusions, family caregivers will be better able to care for their loved ones and keep them at home longer.”

Hallucinations and delusions are common in Alzheimer’s. These behaviors can get worse as the dementia progresses. Those suffering from them are at increased risk of hospitalization and may harm themselves or their families. The challenge of dealing with hallucinations and delusions is a primary reason why family caregivers make the difficult decision to place their loved one in a nursing home.

Clinical trial results for NUPLAZID have been encouraging. Having a treatment to address hallucinations and delusions associated with Alzheimer’s-related psychosis will give hope to family caregivers that their loved one’s symptoms can be lessened.

More information and John Schall’s full statement can be found here.

About CAN

Caregiver Action Network (www.CaregiverAction.org) is the nation’s leading family caregiver organization working to improve the quality of life for more than 90 million Americans who care for loved ones with chronic conditions, disabilities, disease, or the frailties of old age. CAN serves a broad spectrum of family caregivers ranging from the parents of children with significant health needs, to the families and friends of wounded soldiers; from a young couple dealing with a diagnosis of MS, to adult children caring for parents with Alzheimer’s disease. CAN reaches caregivers on multiple platforms. CAN (the National Family Caregivers Association) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization providing education, peer support, and resources to family caregivers across the country free of charge.