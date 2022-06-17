Olivier Falut leaves his position as Chief Financial Officer of Vilmorin & Cie

English French

Vilmorin & Cie announces the departure today of Olivier Falut, Chief Financial Officer, by mutual agreement with Franck Berger, Delegate Chief Executive Officer. Olivier Falut had joined the Company in September 2020.

Pending the appointment of his replacement, Franck Berger will act as interim Chief Financial Officer.

Coming disclosures and events For any further information



Monday August 1, 2022(1)

Disclosure of sales for fiscal year 2021-2022







Wednesday October 12, 2022(1)

Disclosure of results for fiscal year 2021-2022







Friday December 9, 2022

Annual General Meeting of Shareholders







(1) Disclosure after trading on the Paris Stock Market.

Dates provided as an indication only, and liable to be changed.



Édouard Roche

Head of Financial Communication

and Investor Relations











Tel: + 33 (0) 473 634 008

email: contact@diffusion.vilmorincie.com







www.vilmorincie.com





Vilmorin & Cie, the 4th largest seed company in the world, develops vegetable and field seeds with high added value, contributing to meeting global food requirements.

A multi-crop seed company, every year Vilmorin & Cie brings around 300 new varieties to market to meet the needs of all diverse types of agriculture and allow farmers to produce better and produce more.

Accompanied by its reference shareholder Limagrain, both an agricultural cooperative owned by French farmers and an international seed group, Vilmorin & Cie’s strategy for growth relies on research and international development to durably strengthen its market shares on resilient world markets.

True, since its origins in 1743, to its vision of sustainable development, Vilmorin & Cie ensures its achievements fully respect its three founding values: progress, perseverance and cooperation.

