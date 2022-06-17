Olivier Falut leaves his position as Chief Financial Officer of Vilmorin & Cie

Vilmorin & Cie announces the departure today of Olivier Falut, Chief Financial Officer, by mutual agreement with Franck Berger, Delegate Chief Executive Officer. Olivier Falut had joined the Company in September 2020.
Pending the appointment of his replacement, Franck Berger will act as interim Chief Financial Officer.
Monday August 1, 2022(1)
Disclosure of sales for fiscal year 2021-2022
Wednesday October 12, 2022(1)
Disclosure of results for fiscal year 2021-2022
Friday December 9, 2022
Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
(1) Disclosure after trading on the Paris Stock Market.
Dates provided as an indication only, and liable to be changed.
Édouard Roche
Head of Financial Communication
and Investor Relations
Tel: + 33 (0) 473 634 008
email: contact@diffusion.vilmorincie.com
www.vilmorincie.com
Vilmorin & Cie, the 4th largest seed company in the world, develops vegetable and field seeds with high added value, contributing to meeting global food requirements.
A multi-crop seed company, every year Vilmorin & Cie brings around 300 new varieties to market to meet the needs of all diverse types of agriculture and allow farmers to produce better and produce more.
Accompanied by its reference shareholder Limagrain, both an agricultural cooperative owned by French farmers and an international seed group, Vilmorin & Cie’s strategy for growth relies on research and international development to durably strengthen its market shares on resilient world markets.
True, since its origins in 1743, to its vision of sustainable development, Vilmorin & Cie ensures its achievements fully respect its three founding values: progress, perseverance and cooperation.
