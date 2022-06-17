The Global Automotive Aftermarket Shock Absorbers Market is expected to grow by $ 2.59 billion during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.25% during the forecast period

New York, June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Aftermarket Shock Absorbers Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284934/?utm_source=GNW

25% during the forecast period. Our report on the automotive aftermarket shock absorbers market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by aging vehicle fleet with a high number of in-use vehicles, increase in vehicle miles driven, and increase in sales of luxury vehicles.

The automotive aftermarket shock absorbers market analysis includes the vehicle type segment and geographic landscape.



The automotive aftermarket shock absorbers market is segmented as below:

By Vehicle Type

• Passenger vehicles

• Commercial vehicles



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the auto component manufacturers’ shift towards selective alliances as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive aftermarket shock absorbers market growth during the next few years. Also, emergence of additive manufacturing and manufacturers’ shift toward alternative lightweight materials will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on automotive aftermarket shock absorbers market covers the following areas:

• Automotive aftermarket shock absorbers market sizing

• Automotive aftermarket shock absorbers market forecast

• Automotive aftermarket shock absorbers market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive aftermarket shock absorbers market vendors that include ALOIS KOBER GmbH, ADD Industry Zhejiang Corp. Ltd., ANAND Group, Arnott LLC, Beijing Shougang Co. Ltd., Dorman Products Inc., Festo SE and Co. KG, Hitachi Ltd., ITT Inc., KYB Corp., MAPCO Autotechnik GmbH, MEYLE AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Roberto Nuti spa, SUSPA GmbH, Taylor Devices Inc., Tein Inc., Tenneco Inc., thyssenkrupp AG, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG. Also, the automotive aftermarket shock absorbers market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

