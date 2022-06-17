The Global 3D 3D Automated Optical Inspection Equipment Market is expected to grow by $ 653.59 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 28.15% during the forecast period

New York, June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global 3D 3D Automated Optical Inspection Equipment Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284929/?utm_source=GNW

59 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 28.15% during the forecast period. Our report on the 3D automated optical inspection (AOI) equipment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing adoption of smart devices, growing electronic content in automobiles, and rising international trade deals and trade tensions.

The 3D automated optical inspection (AOI) equipment market analysis includes distribution channel segment and geographic landscape.



The 3D automated optical inspection (AOI) equipment market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• 3D inline AOI

• 3D offline AOI



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the advancements in the PCB manufacturing process as one of the prime reasons driving the 3D automated optical inspection (AOI) equipment market growth during the next few years. Also, combining 3D AOI equipment with other inspection equipment and the development of 3D AOI compliant with industry 4.0 will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the 3D automated optical inspection (AOI) equipment market covers the following areas:

• 3D automated optical inspection (AOI) equipment market sizing

• 3D automated optical inspection (AOI) equipment market forecast

• 3D automated optical inspection (AOI) equipment market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading 3D automated optical inspection (AOI) equipment market vendors that include Camtek Ltd., CyberOptics Corp., GOPEL electronic GmbH, Juzi Technology, Koh Young Technology Inc., Machine Vision Products Inc., MEK Europe BV, Mirtec Co. Ltd., Mycronic AB, Nanotronics, Nordson Corp., OMRON Corp., PARMI Co. Ltd., Saki Corp., Stratus Vision GmbH, Test Research Inc., Viscom AG, ViTrox Corp. Berhad, Wencor Group LLC, and ZhenHuaXing Technology Shenzhen Co. Ltd. Also, the 3D automated optical inspection (AOI) equipment market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



