Inuvo Attending Cannes Lions Festival, Reveals Challenge to Shake Up Post-Cookie Marketing Industry

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE American: INUV), a leading provider of marketing technology, powered by artificial intelligence (AI) that serves brands and agencies, is set to attend Cannes Lions: The International Festival of Creativity, which will return to Cannes, France for the first time since 2019, on June 23. Rich Howe, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Inuvo, is issuing a challenge to their ad-tech competitors to mark the occasion.



“We welcome Google’s plan to eliminate cookies next year,” said Inuvo Board Member Jon Bond. “Tracking and building persistent user profiles to use in real-time ad buying is already difficult due to increasingly unstable cookies, the accelerated adoption of VPN, and incognito-based consumer browsing; by our estimates, only 35% of real-time ad impressions have a persistent ID that is actionable, and this will only continue to decrease. Most ad-tech vendors have a vested interest in the continuation of privacy-intrusive technologies like finger-printing methods, where a consumer’s data and persistency remain the cornerstone of the targeting.”

And that’s where Inuvo’s industry-changing product, IntentKey, comes in. Bond elaborated: “Even if Google doesn’t follow Apple’s lead to eliminate cookies by 2023, consumers are taking control of this privacy issue themselves in record numbers by using VPNs and browsers like Firefox and Safari that now prevent the assignment of identity. Our differentiation is that our AI-based modeling and matching are not dependent on identity-based technologies—and as such we are already purchasing high-value Safari impressions where others cannot, and as these mechanisms for persistent identification continue to decline, Inuvo will continue to be able to target 100% of open web ad impression opportunities.”

“Artificial intelligence like the IntentKey, that can interact with consumers without these mechanisms while still delivering an exceptional return on advertising spend, is the solution to our industry’s most significant challenge,” commented Howe. “And we are so confident in our solution—and the results we’re already seeing—that we’d like to challenge our ad-tech competitors to a test with any one of their clients. They can deploy any tactic they want, bring the best data they have—and if we can’t hit an agreed-upon client goal, then Inuvo will waive its invoice.”

Howe and Bond will be in attendance at the summit, along with Claudia Arango, Inuvo’s Director of Account Management.

About Inuvo

Inuvo®, Inc. (NYSE American: INUV) is a market leader in Artificial Intelligence built for advertising. Its IntentKey AI solution is a first-of-its-kind proprietary and patented technology capable of identifying and actioning to the reasons WHY consumers are interested in products, services, or brands, not WHO those consumers are. To learn more, visit www.inuvo.com.

Safe Harbor / Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including, without limitation risks detailed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), and represent our views only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors" in Inuvo, Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 as filed on March 17, 2022, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and our other filings with the SEC. Additionally, forward looking statements are subject to certain risks, trends, and uncertainties including the continued impact of Covid-19 on Inuvo’s business and operations. Inuvo cannot provide assurances that the assumptions upon which these forward-looking statements are based will prove to have been correct. Should one of these risks materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements, and investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are current only as of this date. Inuvo does not intend to update or revise any forward-looking statements made herein or any other forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Inuvo further expressly disclaims any written or oral statements made by a third party regarding the subject matter of this press release. The information, which appears on our websites and our social media platforms is not part of this press release.

