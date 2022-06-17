New NAFCC Executive Director Leads Next Era of Family Child Care

Washington D.C., June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After a six-month-long search, the National Association for Family Child Care (NAFCC) is proud to announce the hiring of Erica Phillips as its new executive director and the professional ready to lead the nonprofit into the next era of home-based care.

Phillips will take the post in mid-July.

The search committee, headed Dr. Ellaine Miller, NAFCC Board president-elect, and Dr. Valora Washington, NAFCC Board vice president, was key to finding the best fit for the position.

“On behalf of the NAFCC Board and thousands of members, we are excited to have such an exceptional, caring and qualified leader to represent over 1 million family child care providers and their national impact on early care and education,” said Dr. Louis Finney, Jr., NAFCC board chairman. “We are united toward our selection and her success!”

Phillips, who holds a bachelor's degree from Northwestern University and an M.Ed. and MBA in education policy from Stanford University, comes to NAFCC from All Our Kin, a Connecticut-based national nonprofit supporting and training family child care providers. Serving as president and Chief Impact Officer there since 2014, she has led All Our Kin into new markets and is responsible for strong program implementation across multiple sites and ensuring fidelity to its nationally recognized model for improving availability and quality of home-based child care.

“I am deeply honored to be chosen to lead our NAFCC community into a new phase filled with opportunities for family child care. As I take on this new role, I am reflecting on three things: the future of family child care, using my diverse experiences to lead NAFCC and my full commitment to strengthen NAFCC,” Phillips said.

At a time when child care providers nationwide have shut down or experience economic hardship, Phillips wants to be part of the solution and is optimistic about the industry’s future.

“I know the last several years have not been easy for many family child care educators, yet I am excited about the movement for significant investment in early care and education nationally,” she said. “NAFCC must ensure these investments center family child care and provide the respect, compensation, support and conditions each family child care educator deserves.”

About National Association for Family Child Care (NAFCC)

The National Association for Family Child Care (NAFCC) is a nationwide nonprofit dedicated to promoting high quality child care by strengthening the profession of family child care for nearly one million paid home-based early learning programs, serving nearly 40% of the 6.7 million children who receive care from a nonrelative on a regular basis. Since 1982, NAFCC has been supporting family child care throughout the country as educators make the intentional choice to offer high quality early care and education in their homes. NAFCC is 3,071-members strong and collaborates with local, state and national organizations to increase the awareness of and improve the quality of family child care. The Washington D.C.-based organization strengthens the profession by advocating for the needs of practitioners and the families they serve, providing an identifiable national voice for all members and promoting a professional accreditation credential which recognizes and encourages high quality care and education in home-based settings. To learn more, visit NAFCC.org.

