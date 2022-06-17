New York, June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Flexible Office Market :Segmented By Type ; By Application ; By Space Provider and Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2019 – 2020 and Forecasts to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191877/?utm_source=GNW

A flexible office or a shared office space is different from that of a traditional one in terms of layout as well as the environment. Flexible workplaces are not bounded by a specific physical location or a corporate environment. It offers budget-friendly solutions for enterprises with versatile space solutions. A fixed office space is equipped with phone lines, chairs, desks,, and workers have usually been provided the facility of work from home and are called in offices for a period of few hours of week or a month.



Market Highlights

Global Flexible Office Market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 18.16% in 2030.

Global Flexible Office Market to surpass USD 199.13 billion by 2030 from USD 37.54 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 18.16% in the coming years, i.e., 2021-30. The increase in small- and medium-sized businesses is a trend observed across all major cities of the world, while new working practices are neither location- nor sector-specific. These trends have fueled the flexible office market globally. Rise in the number of startups in the world is also likely to boost market growth. Increased self-employment with the freelance industry growing significantly, the flexible workplace is also expected to grow during the forecasted period.



Global Flexible Office Market: Segments

Co-working space segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Global Flexible Office Market is segmented by type into private offices, co-working space, virtual offices,, and others. The co-working space segment held the largest market share in the year 2020. In spite of struggling with the sublease model of typical co-working providers, investors are majorly exploring partnerships and vertical integration opportunities within this sector. It has become a trend in past years and is likely to dominate the type segment.



IT and communications segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Global Flexible Office Market is segmented by application into IT and communications, media and entertainment, retail and consumer goods,, and others. The IT and communications sector is expected to dominate the segment due to the increased durability of offices with co-working operators on the rent.



Big brands segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

By space provider,, the market can be divided into big brands and independent brands. Big brands segment registered the highest CAGR in 2020 and is likely to continue doing so in the forecast period due to the increased adoption of hybrid places of work by the SMB’s in order to improve their talent and collaboration.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increased Demand of Corporate Firms and Self Employment

Rise in the number of startups and small and medium enterprises in the world is likely to increase the market growth. Increased self-employment with the freelance industry growing significantly, the flexible workplace is also expected to grow during the forecasted period. Space allocation also helps in cost-saving and time efficiency which in turn propelling the market growth. Additionally, the increased demand of corporate firms to acquire spaces on a rental basis is also increasing the market for flexible offices.



Restraint

No Safety of Data and High Operational Cost

There are no such measures to ensure the safety of data and hence this acts as a Restraint in the growth of the flexible offices market. High operational costs reduce the profit margins of SMB’s which also reduces the growth. As a flexible office market is open to all cultures a culture clash threat can also be seen as an issue in the market that negatively impacts it.



Global Flexible Office Market: Key Players

Office Freedom



Company Overview, Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence, SWOT Analysis



Serendipity Labs

Croissant

Davinci Virtual

Green desk

Hubble

Instant

Alley

ShareDesk

The Office Group

Other Prominent Players



Global Flexible Office Market: Regions

Global Flexible Office Market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific,, and the Middle East,, and Africa. North America has the highest CAGR but Asia Pacific region is likely to dominate this region within the forecasted period. Number of co-working centers and increased number of other flexible office spaces is expected to increase the growth in the region. Additionally, increasing disposable income in the APAC region, European region,, and North American region is also predicted to accelerate market growth.



Global Flexible Office Market is further segmented by region into:

North America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United States and Canada

Latin America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – Mexico, Argentina, Brazil,, and Rest of Latin America

Europe Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Hungary, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, NORDIC, Russia, Turkey,, and Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – India, China, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, New Zealand, Australia,, and Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – North Africa, Israel, GCC, South Africa,, and Rest of MENA

Global Flexible Office Market report also contains analysis on:



Flexible Office Market Segments:

By Type

Private offices

Co-working space

Virtual offices

Others

By Application

IT and communications

Media and entertainment

Retail

Consumer goods

Others

By Space Provider:

Big brands

Independent brands

Flexible Office Market Dynamics

Flexible Office Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved in the Market

Value Chain of the Market

Market Drivers and Restraints

Flexible Office Market Report Scope and Segmentation



Frequently Asked Questions

How big is the Flexible Office market?

What is the Flexible Office market growth?

Which segment accounted for the largest Flexible Office market share?

Who are the key players in the Flexible Office market?

What are the factors driving the Flexible Office market?

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191877/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________