Global Natural Food & Drinks Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Product Type, By Packaging, By Distribution Channel, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 – 2028

No certification or inspection system, on the other hand, ensures that the label is accurate. Moreover, the natural food and drinks market has significant growth potential, because various food service providers, such as restaurants & hotels, are motivated to supply healthy food and drinks to meet the requirements of health-conscious consumers.



Natural foods & drinks are a substitute for organic foods & drinks , and they are usually labeled as "free from." Natural foods & drinks serve an important part in supporting general health & well-being. Coffee, caffeinated teas, lemon juice, herbal teas, pineapple, blueberries, & other naturally occurring foods aid in the management of disorders like diabetes, heart health, & weight control, among others. Antibiotics, artificial flavors, and hormones are not used in the production of natural food and beverage items. These products, including vegetables, meat, and fish, are in great demand in a variety of foodservice establishments, including hotels and restaurants, as well as in households.



Natural products are chemical compounds or chemicals created by living organisms in the wild. Natural goods, in general, are the products of living creatures found in nature. Artificial sweeteners, colors, tastes, & additives, such as hydrogenated oils, stabilizers, and emulsifiers, are not present in natural foods or drinks. No certification or inspection method, although, can guarantee the label’s precision.



COVID-19 Impact



During the COVID-19 pandemic, the food sector was classified as necessary products and services, which had a minor impact on the natural food & drinks industry. During the pandemic, production & distribution were less affected because governments allowed industries to operate as a necessary service. Manufacturers were concentrating on designing effective food and drinks packaging, like tetra packs, rigid packaging, and others, to extend the shelf life of their products. As the food sector was classified under necessary products & services, food manufacturers did not face any halt in the manufacturing process, the packaging process was continued as usual, and the distribution channel was in operation to deliver packaged food products to numerous wholesalers as well as retailers. So that no consumer had to wait for food & drinks in the dire situation of Covid-19. The natural food and drinks market came into significance as consumers were becoming more aware of healthy and natural food & services to build a strong immune system.



Market Growth Factors



Due to growing awareness cosmetic creams are being replaced by natural food & drinks



Amino acids, which help skin retain its suppleness to decrease dryness & wrinkles, and polysaccharides, which offer extra moisturizing power by helping moisture connect to skin cells for more hydration, are both included in Aloe Vera-based drinks. Vitamins A, C, and E, which are all powerful antioxidants that protect skin from UV light damage, are abundant in the juice. In addition, auxins & gibberellins found in aloe vera aid in wound healing and inflammation reduction. The fact that these drinks are calming, renew the skin well, and potentially have added fruit tastes that create a delectable taste has led to a growth in the adoption of functional drinks, particularly in developing nations.



Natural Drinks are becoming increasingly popular



Consumers throughout the world are growing more health-conscious, and goods like coconut water, which is touted as a dehydrator, natural diuretic, digestive soother, & cholesterol-lowering product, are getting more popular. Low-sugar goods are popular with customers, as seen by the rise in sales of coconut water in recent years in many nations. Organic product consumption is expanding in developed nations like Europe, which has a beneficial impact on organic coconut water consumption. During the forecast period, demand for coconut products is likely to rise as more creative coconut products are introduced to the market. Natural drinks are beneficial to intake because their making does not involve the use of artificial flavors, synthetic colors, and procedures to make which is not good for consumers for long-term health perspective.



Market Restraining Factors



Increasing demand for low/zero calorie carbonated drinks



Carbonated beverages have become popular among consumers as a result of the hectic lifestyles. These drinks are sweet and thus a favourite among children and young adults. The food industry’s low-calorie carbonated drinks market has risen in response to rising demand for clean-label, gluten-free, low-calorie, & low-carb goods. Low-calorie drinks have grown in popularity as the general functional beverage market has grown & consumers have become more health concerned. The easy availability of low- or zero-calorie drinks in places like Walmart & convenience stores has aided the growth. To attract more customers, major firms are continually inventing products and producing diverse flavours for a zero-calorie drink.



Product Type Outlook



Based on Product Type, the market is segmented into Natural Food and Natural Drinks. The natural food segment acquired the highest revenue share in the natural food & drinks market in 2021. Natural foods are high in vitamins, minerals, and fiber, which can help protect person from chronic diseases. These meals contain not only nutrition but also supplements & other natural ingredients that help to prevent disease. Natural foods, particularly fruits & vegetables, are some of the healthiest foods available. They’re usually packed with vitamins, minerals, and fiber, with none of the extra fat, sugar, or salt that a lot of processed food contains these days.



Packaging Outlook



Based on Packaging, the market is segmented into Paperboard, Cans, and Others. The cans segment procured a substantial revenue share in the natural food & drinks market in 2021. Beverage cans are prized for their portability & convenience. They are great for active lifestyles - hiking, camping, & other outdoor excursions – because they are lightweight and robust & do not break easily. Cans are particularly ideal for usage in outdoor locations where glass bottles are prohibited, such as stadiums, concerts, and athletic events, permitting customers to enjoy their favourite beer whenever & wherever they want.



Distribution Channel Outlook



Based on Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Natural or Health Food Store, Convenience Stores, Online Retails, and Others. The supermarket/hypermarkets segment acquired the highest revenue share in the natural food & drinks market in 2021. This occurred due to the convenience of shopping less than one roof with a large choice of products & categories, according to the distribution channel.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. North America acquired the largest revenue share in the natural food and drinks market in 2021. This is mostly due to changing lifestyles and eating choices in nations around the region, which is likely to fuel the expansion of the North American Natural Food & Drinks market. The high disposable income of Americans and Canadians also contributed to the fast acceptance of natural foods and drinks.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Archer Daniels Midland Company, Conagra Brands, Inc., Nestle S.A., General Mills, Inc., The Hain Celestial Group, Inc., Dean Foods, Bunge Limited, and Amy’s Kitchen, Inc.



Strategies deployed in Natural Food & Drinks Market



Jul-2021: General Mills took over Tyson Foods’ pet treats business, a leader in natural meat treats for pets. Pet treats, the business of Tyson Food consists of the Nudges, Top Chews & True Chew brands. With this acquisition, the acquirer company aimed to remodel its portfolio for growth, in line with its Accelerate strategy.



Jun-2021: Conagra Brands expanded its product line with new plant based-based offerings. These offerings include several unique and new products to the portfolio of the company.



Jan-2020: Archer-Daniels-Midland took over Yerbalatine Phytoactives, a Brazil-based company that manufactures natural plant-based extracts & ingredients. This acquisition aimed to enable Archer-Daniels-Midland to expand its existing operations in Brazil.



May-2019: Archer Daniels Midland took over the Ziegler Group, a leader in the European industry in natural citrus solutions. This acquisition, in combination with Archer Daniels Midland’s recent acquisition of US citrus flavor innovator Florida Chemical Company, would provide a global platform with the potential to deliver customers worldwide with innovative citrus solutions.



Jul-2018: Archer Daniels Midland formed a joint venture with Cargill to form SoyVen. This new joint venture aimed to provide soybean meal & oil for customers in Egypt. With this new joint venture, the strengths & capabilities of both companies in Egypt would be uniquely positioned to match specific customer requirements in the growing Egyptian market.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Product Type



• Natural Food



• Natural Drinks



By Packaging



• Paperboard



• Cans



• Others



By Distribution Channel



• Supermarkets/Hypermarkets



• Natural or Health Food Store



• Convenience Stores



• Online Retails



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Archer Daniels Midland Company



• Conagra Brands, Inc.



• Nestle S.A.



• General Mills, Inc.



• The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.



• Dean Foods



• Bunge Limited



• Amy’s Kitchen, Inc.



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

