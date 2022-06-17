Ostomy Drainage Bags Market to Exceed US$ 3.6 Bn by 2031; Advancements in Various Ostomy Systems Expand Profitable Avenues, Notes TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Growing clinical indications for ostomy systems is underpinning uptick in demand for colostomy bags, ileostomy bags, and urostomy bags, steering revenue growth of the global market for ostomy drainage bags. A spate of technological advancements in these systems have led to products with improved patient comfort and ease of use, thereby expanding growth prospects for ostomy drainage bags. The ostomy drainage bags market, forecast a study by TMR, will surpass US$ 3.6 Bn by 2031.



Growing awareness of the reduced risk factors of ostomy procedures has catalyzed the creation of stomas. They have been routinely used to manage colorectal cancer, inflammatory bowel diseases, and fecal incontinence, spurring the demand for ostomy drainage bags particularly after intestinal stomas. Colostomy bags have been increasingly viewed as lucrative segment by numerous ostomy drainage bags manufacturers.

The growth opportunities in ostomy drainage bags are fueled by the pressing need for lowering the risks of pouch leakage, bleeding, infection, and skin irritation on one hand. Key players in the ostomy drainage bags market are thus increasingly gearing for products that reduce both short-term and long-term complications to cement patient trust in ostomy procedures.

Key Findings of Ostomy Drainage Bags Market Study

Medtech Companies Leveraging Technological Advancements in Ostomy Systems for Enhancing Patient Comfort: Medtech companies in ostomy drainage bags market keen on improving the patient comfort are incorporating innovative features in ostomy systems. The use of sensor-based technology is a case in point. Such features alert the user or the caregiver as to when is the right time for emptying the bags so as to avoid overflows and leaks.



Ease of Use and Movement Spur Adoption of Disposable Ostomy Drainage Bags: The study has found that disposable bags has increased in preference among customers in ostomy drainage bags market. The product attributes of ease of change and in carrying for the user has spurred their demand thus making the product segment lucrative for companies in the ostomy drainage bags market.



Growing Number of Ostomy Procedures for Diseases Driving Sales Uptick: Prevalence of Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, and colorectal, pancreatic, and bladder cancer has been increasing the indications for ostomy procedures for managing these diseases. The use of ostomy drainage bags has helped the patients return to normalcy after the procedure. This has propelled the demand for products in the ostomy drainage bags. Of note, the demand for colostomy bags is massive.



Ostomy Drainage Bags Market: Key Drivers

Rapidly aging population is augmenting the risks of various gastrointestinal diseases notably chronic inflammatory bowel disease (CIBD). This is a key driver for the ostomy procedures, resulting in the creation of ostomy drainage bags. The procedures are deemed to be life-saving emergency procedures for the target population worldwide.

Continuous technological advancements in ostomy systems have resulted in improving the ostomate’s quality of life and independence, thereby constantly expanding the avenues for industry players in the ostomy drainage bags market.

Ostomy Drainage Bags Market: Regional Growth Dynamics

North America is a highly lucrative region in the global ostomy drainage bags market. The demand for advanced products for managing IBD and Crohn's disease has steered the revenue growth. Presence of globally prominent players who are keen on launching novel products has enriched the landscape of the North America ostomy drainage bags market. In recent years, the study found that many pharmaceutical companies are shifting their focus to Asia Pacific to tap into the latent opportunities in the regional market.

Ostomy Drainage Bags Market: Key Players

Some of the well-entrenched players in the ostomy drainage bags market are Goodhealth, Inc., Prowess Care, Welland Medical Ltd., Torbot Group, Inc., Salts Healthcare Ltd., Flexicare Medical Ltd., ConvaTec, Inc., ConvaTec, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, and Alcare Co. Ltd.

Ostomy Drainage Bags Market Segmentation

Type Colostomy Bags Ileostomy Bags Urostomy Bags Others Ostomy Bags

Use Single Use Multi-use



Regions Covered

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East & Africa



Countries Covered

U.S.

Canada

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

Brazil

Mexico

GCC Countries

South Africa



