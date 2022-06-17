KISS PR Brand Story Team Awards Results - Week Ended June 15, 2022

Dallas, TX , June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KISS PR, a Dallas-based digital storytelling firm, has chosen the following businesses from various industries for producing cutting-edge content in the field of technology, web design, aviation, health and beauty, and cryptocurrency.

Here are this week's winners:



Winners of KISS PR Awards

Boulder Colorado Website Design Agency Creative Alliance Digital Marketing

For creating great resources Website Accessibility. https://www.thecreativealliance.com

Truflation

For creating the World's Leading Independent Inflation Index that Reflects Real Consumer Spending. https://truflation.com

Global Aerospace

For creating Global Aerospace's SM4 Aviation Safety Program that offers insights for The Year of the Aviation Mechanic in 2022. https://sm4.global-aero.com

Top Doc Miami

For creating Miami Influential Medical, Wealth, and Personal Development Summit at Miami Luxury Resort. https://betoplocal-topdocclinics.ropstambpo.com

About KISS PR Awards.

To learn more about KISS PR Awards, learn more here.



About KISS PR Brand Story



KISS PR Brand Story is a leading Texas-based storytelling and content marketing platform that offers clients nationwide the ability to reach their audiences with an emotionally compelling message.

We focus on helping industry movers and leaders generate more awareness by helping them tell their stories.

With more than 65,000 stories published for clients all over the globe, KISS PR Brand Story is expanding their operations from the Cayman Islands, Dallas, New York City, and West Palm, Florida.

Brands interested in joining can contact Contact Agnes Zang

###

Media Contact

Agnes Zang

az@kisspr.com

Follow KISS PR Brand Story Press Release Service Facebook

Follow KISS PR Brand Story Press Release Service Instagram

Follow KISS PR Story Press Release ServiceLinkedIn

Follow KISS PR Digital Marketing Google



