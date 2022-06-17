Robex Resources Names Alain William Chief Financial Officer

English French

QUÉBEC CITY, June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robex Resources Inc. (“Robex ”, “the Group” or “the Company”) (TSXV: RBX) is pleased to announce the appointment of Alain William to the position of chief financial officer. Mr. William will join the company on June 17, 2022, and comes to Robex with more than 25 years of financial experience, mostly as metals & mining analyst.



“I am pleased to welcome Alain to the Robex executive management team,” said Benjamin Cohen, chief executive officer, Robex. “Alain brings tremendous experience and proven judgment and will be a valuable contributor in guiding our Company forward to build a multi-mine multi-country group in West Africa.”

Mr. William will lead Group’ finance and accounting team and will report directly to Benjamin Cohen. Mr. William is replacing Mr. Augustin Rousselet who remains with the Company as its Chief Operating Officer, allowing him to focus his entire time and efforts on the Nampala operations and the future integration of the Sycamore project.

About Robex Resources Inc.

Robex Resources Inc. is a TSX-V listed Canadian mining company with exploration properties in Mali and an operating mine. The group has a strong business model, which demonstrated great results with the Nampala mine. With this experience, Robex is now striving to grow in West Africa by acquiring and/or developing new mines.

For more information:

Robex Resources Inc.

Benjamin Cohen, CEO

Aurélien Bonneviot, investors relations and corporate development

investor@robexgold.com

www.robexgold.com

Head office: +1 (581) 741-7421

Forward looking Statement

This news release contains statements that may be considered “forward looking information” or “forward looking statements” in terms of security legislation. These forward-looking statements are subject to uncertainties and risks, some of which are beyond the control of Robex. Achievements and final results may differ significantly from forecasts made implicitly or explicitly. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of assumptions, factors and risks. These assumptions and risks include, but are not limited to, assumptions and risks associated with the ability of the Company to complete the planned funding to undertake its future work programs, and results of future exploration activities by the Company. There can be no assurance that the circumstances set out in these forecasts will occur, or even benefit Robex, if any. The forecasts are based on the estimates and opinions of the Robex management team at the time of publication. Robex makes no commitment to make any updates or changes to these publicly available forecasts based on new information or events, or for any other reason, except as required by applicable security laws. The TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.