First Women-Centric Marketplace in Web3 Coming to NYC

NEW YORK, June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Women in NFTs (WIN), an organization that supports, connects, and educates women and non-binary people, is pleased to announce a series of events that will be held in New York on June 21 during NFT.NYC. The events will bring together the expanding woman- and non-binary-identifying NFT community in-person and will include an art gallery, food, and interesting conversations. The events are sponsored by active builders in the Web3 ecosystem: Jump Crypto, Holaplex, Brave, EmpireDAO, Dialect, Metaplex, Project Eluüne, Mtn Pay, Stardust, and GM House.

Women in NFTs (WIN) was founded in 2021 by Isabella Arnao, Lauren DelFabro, Kayla Kane (Holaplex), and Meg McWilliams (Project Eluüne) with a mission to encourage more women to enter the NFT/web3 market, help amplify their voices in the NFT/Web3 space, and to create a network of support. Since its founding, the organization has created a community of over 28,000 women, non-binary individuals, and allies in the space who have built connections, launched projects, hosted events around the world, and received job offers through this powerful network.

WIN will kick off the week with their GM Brunch at Stardust from 9am-12pm EDT. Women and non-binary individuals will get to meet their URL friends IRL as well as connect with fresh faces in the NFT space. WIN will also be revealing an exciting announcement for the community.

After brunch, WIN will be co-hosting a gallery event with one of the most prominent names in Web3, Jump Crypto, at EmpireDAO. The activation - 'Women in NFTs X Jump Crypto' - will include prominent female NFT artists from multiple chains, including Pink Skull Queen and Bangerooo, among many others. NFTs from these notable creators will be available for purchase via the Women In NFTs Marketplace made possible by the Holaplex Marketplace Standard, an open-sourced, decentralized platform that allows people to create their own branded marketplace, powered by Metaplex's AuctionHouse protocol and running on the Solana blockchain. In addition, the event will feature an NFT photobooth created and supported by Mtn Pay, where participants can turn their selfies into NFTs on the spot.

Kayla Kane, WIN Co-Founder and Digital Marketing Manager at Holaplex, created the WIN Discord at 2 a.m. on a Sunday after personally struggling to break into the NFT space as a woman. "I knew nothing about NFTs when I took my first job, and I was the only woman on my team," Kane explained. "Now I feel like I have a strong community I can tap into for support and a network of like-minded builders to work alongside."

Isabella Arnao, WIN Co-Founder, added, "This 'community of communities' has grown significantly since it started last year, which has been super encouraging to see. While there is still more work to do to bring even more diversity into the space, it's evolved a lot from last year - it goes to show how important it is for us to keep doing this work alongside the other vibrant communities and members hoping to ensure web3 is welcoming & built inclusively."

To join and start connecting with the WIN community, register for the events at the links below:

Women In NFTs Brunch:

https://par.tf/oZWB

Women In NFTs X Jump Crypto Gallery:

https://par.tf/iEGE

About Women in NFTs Women in NFTs (WIN) is an overarching community that supports, connects, and educates women & non-binary people. Their goal is to amplify women's voices in the NFT/Web3 space and create a network of support.

Press Contact:

nima@lightyearstrategies.com

