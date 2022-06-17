MEDIA ADVISORY: Oceana Canada to Join Hon. Karina Gould, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, In Announcement of New Measures to Beat Plastic Pollution

TORONTO, June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oceana Canada is joining the Honourable Karina Gould, Canada’s Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Julie Dabrusin, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Natural Resources and the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, for the announcement of new measures to beat plastic pollution in Canada. Similar announcement events will be held in Quebec City, QC, Bedford, NS, Winnipeg, MB, and Vancouver, BC.



TORONTO EVENT DETAILS:

DATE

Monday, June 20, 2022 TIME 10:00 a.m. ET LOCATION Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada (88 Bremner Blvd, Toronto), main entrance, in front of the iconic, three-story-tall Giant Plastic Tap installation by Canadian artist and activist Benjamin Von Wong. LIVESTREAM To attend this press conference remotely (via Zoom webinar), media representatives are asked to register by contacting Environment and Climate Change Canada at media@ec.gc.ca. AVAILABLE FOR COMMENT Kim Elmslie, Campaign Director and Anthony Merante, Plastics Campaigner, Oceana Canada MORE Read more about Oceana Canada’s call on the government for a strong ban on single-use plastics here.

For more information or to arrange an interview please contact:

Angela Pinzon, Pilot PMR, angela.pinzon@pilotpmr.com, 647-295-0517; Alex Mangiola, Pilot PMR, alex.mangiola@pilotpmr.com, 416-460-3575; or Lesley Wilmot, Oceana Canada, lwilmot@oceana.ca, 647-535-6326.

Oceana Canada was established as an independent charity in 2015 and is part of the largest international advocacy group dedicated solely to ocean conservation. Oceana Canada has successfully campaigned to end the shark fin trade, make rebuilding depleted fish populations the law, improve the way fisheries are managed and protect marine habitat. We work with civil society, academics, fishers, Indigenous Peoples and the federal government to return Canada’s formerly vibrant oceans to health and abundance. By restoring Canada’s oceans, we can strengthen our communities, reap greater economic and nutritional benefits and protect our future. Find out more at www.oceana.ca. Twitter: @OceanaCAN #EndThePlasticDisaster #CanadaPlasticBan

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6766645f-4097-4ec6-a64d-7ceef62ffb62